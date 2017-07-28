'Annabelle: Creation' to release in India on August 18

Director David F. Sandberg's film Annabelle: Creation will be releasing in India on August 18.



Warner Bros Pictures will be releasing the film pan India in four languages -- English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, a statement said.



It is a follow up of 2014 film Annabelle.



Annabelle: Creation is the fourth film in The Conjuring film series.



Talking about his expectation from the audiences with the prequel, Sandberg said: "The best part of being in a theatre with an audience watching the film is the series of three emotions they express: anticipation, when they're whispering, 'Is this thing coming?' or 'No, don't go in that room!'; when they get scared and jump and scream; and, finally, when they laugh with relief at each other for jumping and screaming. Then that's what I am hoping for."



The film stars Stephanie Sigman, Talitha Bateman, Lulu Wilson and Philippa Coulthard, amongst others.