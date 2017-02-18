Angelina Jolie makes first public appearance after filing for divorce

Actress Angelina Jolie made her first public appearance after she filed for divorce from Brad Pitt in September 2016, when she stepped out for a press conference ahead of the Cambodia premiere of her new film First They Killed My Father.

She made her appearance on Saturday in Siem Reap, Cambodia.

The film will be presented in the ancient Angkor Wat temple complex with Cambodia's King Norodom Sihamoni, Queen Mother Norodom Monineath Sihanouk and senior government officials are expected to attend, reports people.com.

During the press conference for the film, Jolie said she thinks of Cambodia "like a second home".

"Maddox (her son) is happy to be back in his country," she added.

First They Killed My Father is based on the autobiography of the same name by Cambodian human-rights activist Loung Ung, a friend of Jolie's. The memoir tells the true story of the devastation inflicted on Cambodia by the Khmer Rouge communist party in the 1970s.

"I read Loung's book many years ago. It helped to open my eyes to what was going on the world," said Jolie.

First They Killed My Father will be released globally via Netflix later this year.