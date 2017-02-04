Andrew Garfield felt he was going crazy while making 'Silence'

Actor Andrew Garfield says he felt like he was going crazy during the making of Silence.

The Oscar-nominated actor and his co-star Adam Driver prepared for their roles in the Martin Scorsese-directed drama by spending eight days in rural Wales, and Garfield says the experience left him feeling mad, reported Female First.

"It was a beautiful experience but when we got out it was like we had lost our minds.

"We spent a three-hour car ride in an outpouring of vile language and imagery. There was a lot of giggling and crying too," the 33-year-old actor said.