Amy Schumer wants to be Kim Kardashian's best friend

Actress Amy Schumer says she wants to become Kim Kardashian's best friend after having an insightful chat with the reality star at the Met Gala.

The Trainwreck star and the 36-year-old TV personality attended the Met Gala on Monday and they quickly hit it off, reported Entertainment Tonight.

"The highlight was going out there and feeling really strong and good about myself. And also I had the nicest conversation with Kim Kardashian," Schumer says.

Though the 35-year-old comedienne didn't divulge about what they spoke about, she was blown away by how "down to earth and insightful" the brunette beauty was.

"We talked about everything. We had never really gotten to talk before. She was so amazing and down to earth and insightful and I really enjoyed my time with her. I would totally hang with her."