Amy Adams gets a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

"Arrival" actress Amy Adams has been honoured with a star on Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Her star is the 2,598th and is situated at 6280 Hollywood Boulevard next to the W Hollywood Hotel.

Adams, 42, attended the ceremony yesterday with her "Arrival" star Jeremy Renner director Denis Villeneuve and her husband Darren Le Gallo and daughter Aviana.

Adams thanked her director and co-star, saying Renner's friendship meant a lot to her as "it's great to have friendships in this funny town."

"There have been so many things that have blown my expectations out of water, exceeded my expectations," the actress said as she invited her daughter and husband to the stage.

Adams other upcoming projects are "Justice League Part One", "Sharp Objects" and "Object of Beauty".