Amy Adams: 5 facts you need to know 

Golden Globe-winning actress Amy Adams is on cloud nine after she got her own star on the Hollywood 'Walk of Fame'. Here are some interesting facts about the actress:

1) Amy Adams was born on August 20, 1974 in Italy on a US military base before relocating to Castle Rock, Colorado, where she spent the rest of her childhood.

2) Adams is one of seven kids of American parents Kathryn and Richard Adams. She has two sisters and four brothers. Her father is an army veteran.

3) In 2001, Amy Adams started dating actor Darren Le Gallo, whom she met in an acting class. Adams and Le Gallo got engaged in April 2008 and were blessed with a daughter on May 15, 2010. On May 2, 2015, the couple married in California.

4) Amy Adams is best friends with actress Emily Blunt, whom she met while shooting for “Sunshine Cleaning."

5) Amy Adams was named one of the 100 most influential people by Time Magazine in 2014. She is also one of the highest-paid actresses in the world.

