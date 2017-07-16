Alexander Skarsgard, Alexa Chung call it quits

Actor Alexander Skardsgard and model Alexa Chung have parted ways after two years of dating.



The 40-year-old actor first stepped out with Chung, 33, in June 2015 but the two never spoke about their relationship.



"No one cheated on anyone. It was a clean breakup that was caused by busy schedules and distance. They really did love each other and were pretty serious. They still have respect for each other," a source confirmed E! Online.



However, according to various publications Skarsgard was recently set up on a blind date with Toni Garrn.



Skarsgard and Garrn reportedly went out together in Montauk, New York, this past weekend.