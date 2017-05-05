  1. Home
Alanis Morissette's ex manager jailed for six years

    May 5, 2017
Alanis Morissette (PHOTO: Facebook)

Singer Alanis Morissette's former business manager, Jonathan Schwartz, has been sentenced to six years in prison for stealing more than $7 million.

Schwartz has been handed a stiff prison sentence and has also been ordered to pay $8.6 million in restitution after he pleaded guilty to wire fraud and tax crimes during the trial, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The 47-year-old manager - who apologised for his actions and wept at the hearing, which focused on his business dealings between May 2010 and January 2014 - said, "I alone am responsible for the devastation. I will spend the rest of my life asking for forgiveness."

During the case, Schwartz confessed to stealing more than $5 million dollars from the "Ironic" hitmaker, while he also admitted to thieving an additional $1.7 million from two other unnamed clients.

In a victim statement at the hearing, Alanis urged the judge to impose a harsh punishment on Schwartz, whose firm was reportedly making as much as $1.2 million a year at the height of its success.

