Ageing is a double-edged sword: Kate Hudson

Actress Kate Hudson says getting older is a "double-edged sword" as it affects one physically, but also gives a greater sense of wisdom.



The 38-year-old actress says she has grown more comfortable in her skin and wants women to feel positive about growing old, reported The Times magazine.



"Ageing is like a double-edged sword, because you accept that your body starts to change and gravity takes over and, as that's happening, you gain a sense of wisdom and get more comfortable with who you are...



"I'm all for the creams and the lasers and longevity. I'm not going to lie: I'm one of those women who, if there's a filter, I'm using it...You can use all the creams in the world but, I'm telling you, the best thing for ageing is being active and healthy, so I want to reach out to women about body positivity," Hudson says