Adam Driver nearly turned down 'Star Wars' baddy role

Actor Adam Driver, who played the latest bad guy on the scene in "Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens", said he almost turned down the role.

The actor, who played Kylo Ren, received a call from JJ Abrams while he was on set filming for Lena Dunham's hit TV series "Girls".

But while "Star Wars" director Abrams wanted to talk to him about a role in the new film, Driver said it look some time for him to fully come round to the idea, reported Digital Spy.

"I remember being overwhelmed by the size of it. I was nervous and had to think about it for a couple of months," Driver said.

The actor is currently staring in the Martin Scorsese film "Silence" alongside Andrew Garfield. The two play Jesuit priests who face persecution and so travel to Japan to meet their mentor (Liam Neeson).