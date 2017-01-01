Actor William Christopher no more

Actor William Christopher, who rose to fame playing Father John Mulcahy on TV show "M*A*S*H", is no more.

He was 84.

According to his representative, Christopher died on Saturday morning, reports people.com. His wife was with him.

Christopher's son John told ABC news that the actor died from a non-small cell lung carcinoma at his home in Pasadena, California, on Saturday.

According to his representative, Christopher has diagnosed with cancer a year and a half ago. He had begun a new treatment about a month ago but his health deteriorated "about a week ago". He entered hospice care on December 26.

"He was not in pain, he went peacefully," his representative said.

Christopher had a long list of TV credits, including appearances on "Hogan's Heroes", "Gomer Pyle: USMC" and "The Love Boat". He also did voice-over for the 1980s hit "Smurfs". He most recently portrayed Father Tobais in an 11-episode guest stint on "Days of Our Lives" in 2012.

The actor, who was born in Evanston, Illinois, is survived by his wife Barbara, and their two sons, John and Ned.