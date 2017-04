Aaron Rodgers was spotted with Baywatch star Kelly Rohrbach at an LA golf course just a few weeks after reports of his split with longtime girlfriend Olivia Munn surfaced.

The pair was caught on camera at the Westchester Golf Course.

According to TMZ, the football star and the actress spent some quality time together.

Aaron Rodgers, 33, and Olivia Munn, 36, broke up earlier this month after three years of dating. A few months before their split, they were apparently about to get engaged.