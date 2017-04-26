Quit red meat to protect your kidney

Ban on beef and closure of slaughter houses in states have been causing not only concern to non-vegetarians but also brutal violence in certain parts of India. While debates and controversies over it persist, it may be wise to remain cautious and restran from consuming red meat for wellness sake.

Several studies have warned that excess intake of red meat such as bacon, sausage, beef or pork may increase the risk of kidney failure. Data also shows increasing number of people developing chronic kidney disease (CKD) and end-stage renal disease (ESRD), which treatment requires dialysis or a kidney transplant.

However, consuming green sources of protein may significantly lessen the risk of kidney failure, researchers said. And, substituting red meat with other protein sources like eggs, fish and dairy products reduces the risk of ESRD.

Hence, while the voices for and against meat ban may continue to rise, if you are a non vegetarian and love red meat, quietly resort to a new diet and protect your kidney. Replace red meat on your diet with protein rich vegetables, eggs, legumes, fish and dairy products. Keep your kidney healthy, and stay wealthy and happy.