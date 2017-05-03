Yongchak Singju - Savour the wonder salad from Manipur

Yongchak Singju is a savoury spicy salad popular in the Northeastern state Manipur. Yongchak, which biological name is Parkia Speciosa, is also known as Petai--a big, long green bean with light green seeds. Mostly unheard of in the West and to the North, it is a widely sought-after green food in South East Asia and Northeast India. It grows wild in the hills of Manipur.

Despite its peculiar taste and strong aroma, locals in the state love this wild beans. As the plant is mostly found in the hills and forest, people in Imphal valley crave for it more than they crave for other vegetables or red meat.

The tender pod of Petai is best serve row with a mixture of garlic, ginger and chili paste laced with fermented fish called ngari in Manipuri or cooked with fish, duck, chicken, and red meat. The delicacy has many health benefits. The demand for the beans is high not only for its savoury taste but also for its medicinal purpose. In ancient times, indigenous physicians use the bean to treat hypertension, diabetes and kidney condition.

The seeds of this indigenous tropical food, according to studies, contain high properties of flavonoids, phytosterol, and polyphenol and also serve as an antioxidant agent. As it also contains sucrose, fructose, and glucose, it is widely claimed by athletes as their most preferred diet, giving them substantial boost in energy. When served with proper square meals, it can accumulate volumes of stamina for long hours of strenuous work.

Health benefits

Anti-Depression agent: due to high contain of tryptophan (a medicinal property that gives a soothing reaction) it eases ones tension and act as an anti-depression agent. According to M.I.N.D report, a depress person felt much blissful after consuming Petai (Parkia Speciosa ). A protein tryptophan contains in the bean breaks down and develops into serotonin, a property which reacts to blissfulness and relaxation. When consumed, it lighten one’s mood and considerably makes one feel much merrier.Tryptophan contained in the fruit can calm a person who suffers from SAD (Seasonal Affective Disorder).

Premenstrual syndrome: The presence of vitamin B6 regulates the sugar level in the blood. It can also treat premenstrual syndrome condition by simply consuming the bean.

Anemia: Due to the presence of high iron and potassium in the bean, anemia condition can be treated as it stimulates the generation of hemoglobin in the blood. The US Food and Drug Administration confirm its ability to reduce the risk of blood pressure and stroke. According to the research as reported in the New England Journal of Medicine, the consumption of this fruit can as much reduce the death risk of strokes by 40 per cent.

Intelligence: Research survey claims that regular consumption of this fruits maneuvers the brain cell and enhances one’s intelligence.

Nerves: After a thorough observation of over 5,000 Peripheral neuropathypatients, medicine researchers concurred that the consumption of (yongchak) had instantly comforted the nerves due to the high level presence of Vitamin-B reacting to nervous system.

Hangovers and temperature: Hangovers can be immediately treated when serve the extract laced with honey or fed with milkshakes. It enhances the depleted blood sugar levels and re-hydrates the system. In Holland, physicians recommend the fruit to a pregnant woman to ensure her baby is delivered with a cool temperature.

Heartburn: Petai is best recommended to a person suffering from heartburn due to the property contain of natural antacid effects which can relief the burn. Potassium mineral contains in this fruit normalizes the heartbeat, maintains water balance in the body, and channeled oxygen to the brain.

Mosquito bites: When its extracted skin is rubbed against the swelling of mosquitoes bite, it lessens the itches.

Ulcers: Peptic ulcers are caused by a bacterium called "Helicobacter Pyloricus" due to the presence of excess acid in the stomach. Instead of treating with antibiotics such as tetracycline, amoxicillin, and metronidazole, it can be immune by intake of Petai. It not only neutralizes the excess acidity in the stomach but also relieves from constipation.

Smoking: The minerals and vitamin B- complex contain in the bean help those who are in the process of quitting cigarette as the minerals and the vitamins shore up the immune system to recover from the blotted effects of nicotine during the withdrawal period.

Warts: Wart is one common dermatological problem which irate many people of all age (especially the younger ones). It is a small hard model of skins or corn grows on skins cause by viruses. It can be removed in the simplest of all means by carefully placing the extracts of petai or a piece of its bean with a surgical tape.

Yongchak is widely consumed in countries like Malaysia, Indonesia, Japan, Thailand, Vietnam, Burma, and Northeast India. However, Malaysia and Indonesia is said to be the biggest producers and consumers. Due to the high demand for the bean in Manipur, it is highly priced. Sometimes a single stalk could cost Rs 100. No matter how expensive it is, the bean is worth buying for all the health benefits it provides.