Weekend Delight: Crispy yummy farm fresh pizza

Start your weekend meal with farm fresh pizza. Crispy, yummy, coated with homemade sauce, fresh mozzarella and farm fresh organic veggies, it is a satisfying start to a pleasant weekend.

Serves: 2-4; Preparation time: 15 minutes; Cooking time: 15 minutes

Ingredients:

Pizza base 2 (medium)

Mozzarella cheese 200 grams

Yellow capsicum ½

Green capsicum ½

Red bell pepper ½

Mushrooms 8-10

Baby corns 6

Onion 2 (medium)

Paneer 100 grams

Olives 10

Jalapenos 6-8

Salt to taste

Oregano 2 tsp

Chilli flakes to taste

For tomato sauce:

Tomato puree ¾ cup (readymade)

Tomato ketchup 3tbsp

Garlic flakes 6-8

Oil 2 tbsp

Salt ½ tsp

Black pepper powder ¼ tsp

Oregano 1 tsp

How to prepare the sauce:

Heat oil. Add crushed garlic. Stir and add tomato puree, tomato sauce and salt.

Cook for five minutes. Turn off gas. Add and mix pepper powder and oregano.

How to place toppings and bake pizza:

Take one pizza base. Spread butter on the top side.

Spread the prepared sauce on it. Top it with a layer of grated mozzarella cheese.

Chop all the vegetables thin and length wise.

Place vegetables above the layer of cheese.

Sprinkle little salt and chilli flakes on it.

Sprinkle one more layer of grated mozzarella cheese on the top.

Place few olives and jalapenos on cheese layer.

Preheat oven.

Grease the wire rack of the oven. Put pizza on the wire rack and bake at 200 degree C for 10 minutes or till the base becomes crisp from bottom and cheese melts to turn slightly golden.

Take-out pizza from the oven. Sprinkle oregano flakes. Cut diagonally in eight pieces. Serve hot with tomato ketchup.

Repeat the method with second pizza base. You can enjoy the health benefits of colourful vegetables with delicious, rich flavours of oregano, chilli flakes, olives and jalapenos. Love pizza, eat pizza, whenever and wherever you like.