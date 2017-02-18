Weekend Delight: Crispy Baked Beans

Who says cooking can't be fun? This weekend, take time to spend quality time in the kitchen. Eating out or ordering takeaway is quick and convenient, but food from outside may not be as healthy as the ones cooked at home. Use this healthy recipe and start experimenting in your kitchen.

Serves: 4; Preparation time: 15 minutes; Cooking time: 15 minutes

Ingredients

French beans 250 grams

Garlic paste 1 tsp

Ginger paste 1 tsp

Carom seeds ½ tsp

Red chilli powder ½ tsp

Tamarind powder ½ tsp

Chaat masala ½ tsp

Salt To taste

Gram flour 6 tbsp

Method:

Cut beans into 3” long pieces.

Boil five cups of water with 1 tsp of salt.

Add beans and boil for two to three minutes. Do not let them become too soft.

Mix all the spices, ginger-garlic paste and 5 tbsp gram flour altogether.

Coat the paste on the beans and let them marinate for an hour.

Preheat the oven / air fryer or electric tandoor for five to 10 minutes.

Sprinkle little gram flour on the marinated beans and bake them golden.

Sprinkle chaat masala while serving.

The humble beans are actually quite a powerhouse of goodness. The value adding herbs are very common but they’re really nutritious. Enjoy it with any soup or mocktail. It’s just amazing!