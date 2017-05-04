It’s hard for anyone to resist the tempting aroma and taste of Biryani. With its mélange of fragrant rice, delicious pieces chicken or mutton along with many spices, Biryani has been part and parcel of every dining table, from Mughal Nawabs in the past to every household today. This is the perhaps the only food, which is widely accepted in all regions in India. Therefore, different regions have different recipes ~ Lucknowni Biryani, Hyderabadi Biryani or Kolkata Biryani. However, finding authentic taste is getting a little difficult these days, especially in a city like Delhi. With this in mind, restaurateur Kaushik Roy has introduced Biryani by Kilo (BBK), an outlet that promises to deliver authentic taste. Currently operating three kitchens in Delhi NCR, BBK claims to go back to the age of royalty with potfuls of Hyderabadi, Lucknowi and Kolkata Biryanis with fresh ingredients, delivered at your doorstep.

We ordered Hyderabadi Biryani, Galuati Kebas, Korma and Phirni, which happen to BBK’s best offering. The well-packed delivery came much before their given time. The way it was packed was quite impressive: the Biryani was packed in earthen handis along with an earthen lamp to heat the Biryani. The mutton pieces in the Biryani were perfectly cooked, soft and melting in the mouth, though it was a little spicy. Galuati kebabs were also good to taste, but the winner was Phirni, which was mild in sweet and tasted well.