Where faith gives space to freedom

For to be free is not merely to cast off one's chains,but to live in a way that respects and enhances the freedom of others.

These beautiful words, which capture the essence of freedom, were expressed in a unique exhibition organised by The Polish Institute, New Delhi, titled "The Pope of Freedom".

The exhibition was prepared by the Centre for Thought of John Paul II, in cooperation with the European Solidarity Centre. It comprises some remarkable pictures of Pope John Paul II in the most noteworthy moments of his Pontificate and fragments of his speeches on freedom and other social issues delivered at the European Parliament, the United National General Assembly, in the Polish Parliament and other such forums.

The exhibition was complemented by a lecture by Dr Joanna Pylat, Polish historian, author and co-author of more than 50 historical articles and maps. She is at present a lecturer at the Jagiellonian University Polish Study Centre, London.

"Happiness, was my first reaction on being invited to be a part of the exhibition, and not only because this was another occasion to speak about Pope John Paul II, who was the first non-Italian Pope in 455 years and had the longest Pontificate in history lasting over 26 years, but also because he was an extraordinary person, from whom and about whom a lot can be learnt," says Dr Pylat.

She elaborates on the message of the exhibition: "I was always interested in history, as I feel it is the teacher of life and that it is the best way for those living in the present to learn from the achievements and mistakes of others, in the past. This exhibition talks about universal values that should be important for all ~ about how young people should be steadfast in fighting for their rights and freedom, and how respect and understanding can help achieve the dreams of a better world. I believe that Pope John Paul II thought on similar lines, as he had high hopes for young people, which is why he organised the first World Youth Day in 1986, which is celebrated till this day."

The lecture and exhibition, which were hosted at St. Stephen's College in New Delhi, were received with enthusiasm and appreciation, and saw an active interaction between the young audience, of about 60 persons. The exhibition comprised of about 30 exhibits, which were an amalgamation of photographs and excerpts of speeches. The event also saw the screening of two powerful documentaries about the life and times of the Pope ~ John Paul II:I Kept Looking For You, directed by Jaroslaw Szmidt and Testimony: The Untold Story of Pope John Paul II, directed by Pawel Pitera.

How has the journey in India so far been for Dr Pylat? "I have been living in India since 2014. During this time span, I have had the chance to get acquainted with Indian customs and traditions, which has aroused my fascination and interest.

“I also know that even if I were to stay in India for many more years, I could not lay claim to knowing each and every part of the country. I would like to use many more opportunities to understand this country's intriguing history and heritage, especially since there are many connections between India and Poland."

"Our task is to be true to our faith and a blessing to others regardless of their faith." Words that resonate with all religions of the world.