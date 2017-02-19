Taiwan lanterns cast a spell

When the night sky becomes darker and darker, the cool February breeze and stars spell magic all around. And, the lamp of hope is lit, the warmth spreads and suffering fades away.

With the hope of new beginnings, faith blooms under the black sky, as the celebration of life, happiness takes over at the Taiwan’s Lantern festival.

One of Taiwan's biggest festivals is celebrated on the first full-moon night of the Lunar Year. Much like the biggest Hindu festival of lights ‘Diwali’, people of all faith in Taiwan illuminate their homes with different types of lanterns and colourful bulbs.

The origin of the festival in this part of the world goes back to thousands of years. It is believed to have been started by an emperor of the Han Dynasty (206 B.C.-220 A.D.). The emperor was a keen follower of Lord Buddha. He asked people to exhibit lights on the 15th night of the first month of every Lunar year to pay their respects to the Lord.

Like a perfect fairytale with lights and firecrackers illuminating the night sky, thousands of lanterns slowly rise up and make one feel at peace and leaves one mesmerised at the same time.

The incredible fireworks leave one awestruck but can also be dangerous. The idea of being hit by fireworks is referred to as an act that brings good luck for the New Year.

So if you wish to witness this grand celebration, you must cover yourself with a fire-proof jacket and helmet to brace yourself and face rockets and crackers coming towards you.

It is an age old ritual for the natives but first timers always have a time of their lives. It is believed that when the dazzling lanterns rise up, the blessings are showered. This magical moment is worth being cherished forever.

One of the most famous festivals in the year after the Chinese New Year, Taiwan’s Lantern festival will be celebrated from February 11 to 19 this year.