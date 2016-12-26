Selfie Craze

The craze for selfies knows no limits. Selfie enthusiasts can be found anywhere and everywhere clicking pictures in sometimes ridiculous poses.

A colleague narrated one such "selfie incident" in the Metro, where a man got in with four to five pieces of baggage. He comfortably settled down on a seat and started fiddling with his phone. He was presumably not a Delhiite, going by his looks. He soon started clicking selfies, trying different facial expressions except the famous "pout".

He was gleefully averse to fellow passengers' stares as he continued to click different angles. Soon, the Metro train stopped at a station and the man stepped out, leaving behind his luggage, just to click a picture in front of the train.

As he found his perfect angle to click that memorable selfie, the gates behind him shut and the train started moving off. There was huge laughter inside the coach as passengers saw the "selfie man" running alongside the train, banging on the door.

Our colleague got off soon after, knowing well that the man would have retrieved his luggage. But she hoped he had learnt his lesson.