Security and the President's powers

The litigation relating to the Trump travel ban has brought the scope of Executive power in dealing with national security in relation to immigration law to the forefront.

Whereas the Court of Appeal of the Ninth Circuit held that national security is not a “talismanic incantation” that once invoked can support any and all exercise of executive power, the United States Supreme Court has observed that the interest in preserving national security is “an urgent objective of the highest order.”

President Donald J. Trump issued Executive Order 13769 (EO1)(Jan. 27, 2017). Named “Protecting the Nation from Foreign Terrorist Entry into the United States,” EO1 was to protect the American people from terrorist attacks by foreign nationals admitted to the United States.

It restricted travellers from seven majority-Muslim countries and put a temporary moratorium on refugees. EO1 suspended entry of foreign nationals from seven countries identified as presenting heightened terrorism risks - Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen - for 90 days.

It also modified refugee policy, suspending the United States Refugee Admissions Program (USRAP) for 120 days and reducing the number of refugees eligible to be admitted to the United States during fiscal year 2017. The Federal District Court entered a nationwide temporary restraining order enjoining enforcement of many of its provisions (Washington v. Trump, 2017 WL 462040, Feb. 3, 2017).

The Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit denied the Government's emergency motion to stay the order pending appeal. EO1 was then replaced by Executive Order No. 13780 (EO2) of 6 March 2017. It omitted references to religion. Also Iraq was taken out of the list. Regarding the choice of the countries the EO declared that each of the countries is a state sponsor of terrorism, has been significantly compromised by terrorist organisations, or contains active conflict zones.

Any of these circumstances diminishes the foreign government's willingness or ability to share or validate important information about individuals seeking to travel to the United States.

Moreover, the significant presence in each of these countries of terrorist organisations, their members, and others exposed to those organisations increases the chance that conditions will be exploited to enable terrorist operatives or sympathisers to travel to the United States.

But the Federal District Court again injuncted enforcement of several of its provisions including the 90- day suspension of entry.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit affirmed. It approved the district court injunction on the ground that EO2 reflected anti-Muslim animus in clear violation of the cherished First Amendment's Establishment Clause.

It observed that the Establishment Clause of the First Amendment stands as an untiring sentinel for the protection of one of the most cherished founding principles - that government shall not establish any religious orthodoxy, or favour or disfavour one religion over another.

Congress granted the President broad powers to deny entry to aliens, but that power is also not absolute. It cannot go unchecked when the President wields it through an executive edict that stands to cause irreparable harm to individuals across the nation. In the leading case of Kleindienst v. Mandel, 408 U.S. 753 (USSC, 1972), American professors had invited Marxist journalist Mandel, a Belgian citizen.

His non immigrant visa was denied under a then-existing INA provision that barred the entry of aliens who advocate the economic, international, and governmental doctrines of world communism. The American professors sued but the Supreme Court held that the longstanding principle of deference to the political branches in the immigration context limited its review of plaintiffs' challenge.

It observed that Congress had plenary power to make rules for the admission of aliens and to exclude those who possess those characteristics which Congress has forbidden.

The Court held that when the Executive exercises the power to exclude an alien on the basis of a facially legitimate and bona fide reason, the courts will neither look behind the exercise of that discretion, nor test it by balancing its justification against the First Amendment interests.

Courts have since then continuously applied Mandel's “facially legitimate and bona fide” test to challenges to individual visa denials. But Government's insistence on Mandel proved futile in the present case.

The Fourth Circuit concluded that EO2 cannot be divorced from the cohesive narrative linking it to the animus that inspired it and thus a reasonable observer would likely conclude that EO2's primary purpose is to exclude persons from the United States on the basis of their religious beliefs.

It was thus in violation of the Establishment Clause. The majority in the Fourth Circuit concluded that the primary purpose of EO2 was religious, in violation of the First Amendment.

The predominantly Muslim character of the designated countries and the Presidential campaign statements of Trump clearly suggested that the action was motivated principally by a desire to exclude Muslims from the United States, not by considerations relating to national security.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit in State of Hawaii and Ismail Elshikh v. Donald J. Trump, 2017 WL 2529640 (June 12, 2017) (per curiam) outright rejected the argument that EO2 cannot be reviewed because the consular non reviewability doctrine counsels that the decision to issue or withhold a visa is not subject to judicial review.

It observed that it can review both constitutional and statutory challenges to the substance and implementation of immigration policy.

The Ninth Circuit held that the case is justiciable because Plaintiffs sought judicial review of EO2, contending that EO2 exceeded the statutory authority delegated by Congress and constitutional boundaries which was a familiar judicial exercise. Under Article I of the American Constitution, the power to make immigration laws is entrusted exclusively to Congress. In the INA of 1952, Congress delegated some of its power to the President through Section 212(f ), which provides that whenever the President finds that the entry of any aliens or of any class of aliens into the United States would be detrimental to the interests of the United States, he may by proclamation, and for such period as he shall deem necessary, suspend the entry of all aliens or any class of aliens as immigrants or non immigrants, or impose on the entry of aliens any restrictions he may deem to be appropriate.

The question before the Ninth Circuit was whether EO2 fell clearly within the President's congressionally delegated authority, which gives the President broad authority to suspend the entry of aliens or classes of aliens, but is not unlimited.

This authority requires that the President find that the entry of a class of aliens into the United States would be detrimental to the interests of the United State. But there was no sufficient finding in EO2 that the entry of the excluded classes would be detrimental to the interests of the United States. Also the Order did not provide a rationale explaining why permitting entry of nationals from the six designated countries under current protocols would be detrimental to the interests of the United States.

The President was required to exercise his authority only after meeting the precondition of finding that entry of an alien or class of aliens would be detrimental to the interests of the United States. As the President had not done so, hence the injunction against the EO was affirmed as it exceeded the authority Congress had delegated to the President. Section 6(a) suspended travel of refugees into the United States under USRAP and suspended decisions on ap.plications for refugee status for 120 days.

But EO2 did not reveal any threat or harm to warrant suspension of USRAP for 120 days and did not support the conclusion that the entry of refugees in the interim period would be harmful. Nor did it provide any indication that vetting and screening procedures were inadequate.

The Supreme Court on 26 June 2017 in Trump v. International Refugee Assistance Project granted both of the Government's petitions for certiorari.

It granted the Government's applications to stay the injunctions, to the extent the injunctions prevented enforcement with respect to foreign nationals who lack any bona fide relationship with a person or entity in the United States. It observed that the order may not be enforced against foreign nationals who have a credible claim of a bona fide relationship with a person or entity in the United States.

All other foreign nationals would be subject to the provisions of EO2. Also in the case of the suspension of refugee admissions and the refugee cap, an American individual or entity that has a bona fide relationship with a particular person seeking to enter the country as a refugee can legitimately claim concrete hardship if that person is excluded. For them the injunction would stay but for the rest the balance tipped in favor of the Government's compelling need to provide for the nation's security.

Thus the stay applications were granted in part. Justice Thomas in his separate opinion held that he would vacate the lower court injunctions in their entirety, allowing EO2 to go into full effect pending a Supreme Court decision on merits. Government's implementation of the non-enjoined portions of EO2 was then challenged in State of Hawaii and Ismail Elshikh v. Donald J. Trump, et al. (United States District Court for the District of Hawaii, 13 July 2017).

The District Court observed that the Government's guidance defined “close familial relationship” as including a parent, parent-in-law, spouse, fiancé, child, adult son or daughter, son-inlaw, daughter-in-law, sibling (whether whole or half), and step relationships and thus exempt from EO2.

But it did not include grandparents, grandchildren, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, brothers-in-law and sistersin-law. Such a narrow construction was rejected.

Referring to the June 26 Supreme Court order, the Judge observed that the Supreme Court identified illustrative, but not exhaustive, examples of “close familial relationships.” And when appropriately considered in the context of the June 26 order, the Government's narrowly defined list found no support in the careful language of the Supreme Court or even in the immigration statutes on which the Government relied.

It observed that even the Supreme Court case law drawn from other contexts supported a broader definition of “close familial relationship” than that urged by the Government. On 19 July 2017, the Supreme Court refused to stay the expansive construction of the Federal Judge.

It will be interesting to watch how the case unfolds before the Supreme Court in October when it is scheduled to be argued as the case may be rendered moot by that time.

(The writers are Mumbai-based advocates and legal consultants)