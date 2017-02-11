Return of an Indian princess

Popular television actress Kritika Kamra, known for her roles of Arohi in Kitani Mohabbat Hai and Dr Nidhi in Kuch Toh Log Kahenge, will soon play Princess Chandrakanta in Life Ok's new show Chandrakanta -- Prem aur Paheli. The show is an adaptation of Devaki Nandan Khatri's famous novel with the same name and also a second coming of the popular Doordarshan show Kahani Chandrakanta Ki. The actor recently visited the Capital to promote the show, where is discussed about the show, the changes and clash with another Chandrakanta on Colors channel. Excerpts:

How did this show happen?

Honestly, it all happened just like a fairy tale. I have never imagined myself in this type of character. When they approached me, I was not able to envision myself in this character. But when they did a look test, I became quite excited and agreed.

Will the story be the same as depicted in the novel as well as the old Chandrkanta, which was aired in 1994?

There will be a slight change in this show; in fact, the earlier version of Chandrakanta was more close to the novel. However, the theme will be the same, characters will be the same, names will be the same but we have given a modern twist to the story. Unlike the novel or the earlier Chandrakanta, the protagonist is not a bechari (weak or helpless). She is strong-willed and a fighter. This is not a story of a regressive heroine, in which every time a hero has to come to save his heroine. In this version, you will see a powerful heroine. I believe many people can't see a protagonist weak in today's time. It should be in sync with current times.

The last version of Chandrakanta was an iconic show and widely accepted by the audience. Can this show repeat the same magic?

Of course, it was an iconic show. I bet you, all those '90s kids, including me, remember the names, songs and everything about the show. But that time was different, there were very few show on television at that time. Now there is a flood of shows. It doesn't mean that this show can't create the same magic. This show has much potential and is intriguing; it will be acceptable today. I want this show to be hit ~ if a show gets hit, the character gets hit automatically.

Did you get a chance to see old clips of Chandrakanta?

Honestly, I haven't seen anything. All I remember is whatever I saw in childhood. The reason being, I want to give a fresh feel to the show. If I start watching the old shows, consciously or sub-consciously, I will start doing the same thing.

Colors channel is also coming up with Chandrakanta, and it is produced by none other than the stalwart of television industry, Ekta Kapoor. What is your take on it?

Even I got to know about it while shooting this show. Apart from its promos, I know nothing. I don't think, there will be any competition with the Ekta Kapoor show. The rivalry can be between channels or production houses, but it is not going to dent my friendship with Ekta Kapoor. I think, if both the shows are good, both can work. As it happened with Devdas. My job is limited ~ to give my best performance. I don't care about TRPs.

Apart from this, are there any other shows you are doing?

No, not at all. I work for this show 14 hours, I don't get time at all. This is a very heavy duty show, VFX and graphics are used in it. Right now, we are shooting in Filmcity on the outskirts of Bombay. Then we will go to Golconda (Hyderabad) for the shoot. This is a very time-consuming show. I call it one of the most difficult shows of my life.

The show will be telecast from 4 March