Paradox of Christmas ambience in May and June

The May-June days of 1946 often come to mind because of Sunday confessions made in the sanctuary of a church in the old Delhi-Agra Archdiocese, where the statues of the Baby Jesus, his parents, the angels and the good shepherds, who heard their midnight hymn in Bethlehem, were kept, along with those of the Magi, who came on camels through the desert to worship the new-born child. Kneeling in the confessional after relating the sins of the past week to Father Leo, one thought one was absolved of all wickedness and fit enough to join the heavenly hosts in praising God the Father, for Sunday is the day devoted to him, with the incense from the censers rising to the sky like the prayers of the devotees.

Now, after 70 years, those days come to mind long after Christmastide, for though Father Leo is long dead the statues survive. They were made in Italy on an order placed by the John family of mill-owners and shipped to India from Bombay. They were brought up north by train a long distance indeed and miraculously enough arrived safely without even a scratch on them.

The old sacristan Raphael used to mumble in his white beard that God willing the statues would last till the Day of Judgement. Well, one cannot be sure of that but they are still intact, whether through Divine will or the care taken by the church authorities of the old Archdiocese. Poor Raphael, of course, is no more and so also his son Georgie, who succeeded him as Father Leo's right-hand man. He was the one who supervised the ringing of the big bells, named after saints, on Christmas Eve. The bell-ringers from the Christian bustee were kept in high spirits with generous glasses of rum that kept them going till midnight mass ended. Meanwhile, the choir of boys and girls was conducted by Sister Benedictine, who played the electric organ that made the church walls vibrate.

Father Leo would always talk of X'mas with great nostalgia. His favourite story was A Christmas Carolby Charles Dickens, in which Tiny Tim is doomed to die young, a character like Little Nell, whose death made another famous writer throw the book out of the window in tears. Delhi Christmases in World War II days, resounded to the tones of "I'm Weeping for a White Christmas". You could hear the girls singing it aloud wherever Christians lived ~ Civil Lines, Kashmere Gate, Daryaganj, with its Old Pataudi House, Karol Bagh and Paharganj but not Connaught Circus, which was sparsely inhabited. One can still picture Maggie in the mind's eye leading a group rehearsing carols, starting with "Silent Night" and ending with "Children Come to the Manger". But "We Three Kings (Hum Teen Badshah Mashriq ke hain)" was reserved for the Epiphany 12 days later when Christmas ends.

In the Greek Orthodox Church and in Russia the dates are different with X'mas being observed after New Year's Day on 7 January and 20-21 January respectively. About the famous song, "Showers of blessing", Father Leo disclosed, during the American Civil War a major under treatment in hospital was persuaded to come and console a teenage soldier, who was restless because of approaching death from a mortal wound. The major held the boy's hand and the words came automatically to his mind: "There shall be showers of blessing/This is the promise of Love/There shall be seasons refreshing/Sent from the Saviour above." By the time the major ended the song the young soldier had passed away but with a peaceful expression on his face. Father also disclosed that "Lead Kindly Light" was written by Cardinal Newman when his ship was stranded in the Mediterranean in mid-19th century and he thought the end of all on board was near. "The night is dark and I am far from home," he wrote. His prayer was heard and in the morning the storm ceased and the sea became calm so that Newman could visualise the happy faces he could hope to see again on landing on the home shore. "Abide with me" was also written on board a ship by an Irish pastor going to Italy to recuperate from tuberculosis with the gloomy thought that he might not return alive. Both hymns were Gandhiji's favourites. The one by the Cardinal could well become the prayer of women returning home late these days. Though these are not really X'mas hymns, they are often sung along with Christmas carols.

Two stories told by the Italian father, who was murdered in Mussoorie one night in 1968 by a thief, are also worth narrating. There was a priest, he said, "who got so tired while rehearsing for Christmas three centuries ago that he fell asleep during Midnight Mass. As punishment he was doomed to attend X'mas service every year all over the world. Maybe the old man kneeling near you in church may be the same priest," he added. Another interesting story was of the Capuchin father, who missed saying the breviary and is doomed to make amends by repeating it from the first Sunday of Advent. Twelfth Night marks the adoration of the Child Christ by the Three Wise Men of the East ~ a period often extending for a month and a week.

Sometimes these tales were heard in the beastly hot summer months, when Christmas was far away but hearing them brought Yuletide closer, like the blind man Lucas, who sang X'mas hymns throughout the year while passing under a haunted peepal tree which, however, fell down in a storm soon after his death. Lucas believed that Christmas was not just a December-January ritual but something that is repeated day after day during the Mass in Catholic churches, commemorating the birth and death of Christ. One tends to agree with him after the experience of the pre-Independence year 1946, when Father Pious Lyons was the school Rector.

The venerable priest, who also happened to be an old student of the school in 1873, remembered being taken with all the other school boys to the Sikandra parish during a cholera epidemic. The reason was that Sikandra was far away from the city with an open-air environment, where the boys could relax and escape infection.

But there was no crib in the Protestant chruch there and so no ambience of "Summertime Xmas", of which the first student of St Peter's College born in 1837, the Italian Sir Michael Filose also had vivid memories after the lifesize statues making up the crib were imported from Italy by the mill-owning John's family, who also presented the High Altar of the new Cathederal that came up near the old Akbar Chruch, renovated by Father F X Wendel and Begum Sumroo's husband Walter Reinhardt in 1772 after it was devasted by Ahmed Shah Abdali's troops years earlier and left almost in ruins.

Sir Michael's son (Col) Sir Augustine Filose left Gwalior where he, like his father, was also a Sirdar of the Scindia royal court in 1948 after his stolen Baretra revolver was used by Nathuram Godse to assassinate Mahatma Gandhi. He also left all his properties to the Scindias before migrating abroad. But the old statues still survive and are on show every X'mas.