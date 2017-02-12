Need for the nutrition security

The United States Soybean Export Council in collaboration with the Association of Food Scientists and Technologist, Soy Food Promotion and Welfare Association, Soy Processors Association and Solvent Extractors Association of India recently organised an event on “Soy nutrition and Soy opportunities — Creating Linkages” in Mumbai. Speakers deliberated on the various aspects of the sector and addressed the relevant issues to recommend for the policy driven support to include soy in government feeding and social welfare programmes for the general consumption to ensure nutrition security.

India is home to the largest population of severely malnourished children in the world, and it is a risk factor for 22.4 per cent of total burden of disease. Despite significant efforts, the reduction in the prevalence of malnutrition over the last decade has been small. Almost 1/3rd of the population is suffering from this problem and similarly equal number of people from diet related degenerative diseases like cardiovascular disease and diabetes which are on the top of the causes of deaths in most parts, especially among the urban population.

It is estimated that more than 6.3 crore Indians are suffering from diabetes. Cardiovascular diseases are major causes of mortality and disease in the Indian subcontinent, causing more than 25 per cent of deaths. It has been predicted that these diseases will increase rapidly will be the host for more than half the cases of heart disease in the world within the next 15 years.

“Soy is a highly nutritious food. This is one of the very few plants that provide a high quality protein with minimum saturated fat. Soybeans contain all the three macronutrients required for good nutrition, as well as fiber, vitamins and minerals. It helps people feel better and live longer with an enhanced quality of life. Soy contains 40 per cent protein, making it higher than any other legumes and many animal products,” said Ratan Sharma, director- India & ASC Soy Food Programme, US Soybean Export Council.

He discussed about various soy products including of the soymilk, tofu, soy nuggets, soy fortified wheat flour and gram flour, soy based dal analogue, and suggested that these products have been made by using high end processing technology, tasty and safe for consumption. He further emphasised that this could be a wonderful solution to reduce the protein calorie malnutrition.

Although India boasts of the largest vegetarian population in the world, and is globally the number one consumer of plant protein, the country’s availability of pulses has paradoxically sunk by a third over the past half a century. The fall in pulse consumption principally reflects the failure of pulse production to keep pace with population growth.

Recent surveys suggest that 90 per cent of vegetarians and 85 per cent of non-vegetarians in India are deficient in protein. Also, more than 60 per cent of protein is coming from cereals, which have of inferior quality.

Soy food processing has been visualised as a very good source of creating employment opportunities on a small, medium and large scale. We are the fifth largest producer of soybeans but lack of awareness about its nutritional value and the proper processing technologies this product is not getting the due acceptance in the Indian diet. Although the soy food processing sector is growing at a faster rate of 10 per cent annually it still needs to develop with a pace to bridge the protein gap existing in the country.

Considering soy, as a least expensive source of protein and other nutrients Indian Government should promote the processing and utilization of soy products on a mass scale with proper policy supports. This is one of the very few plants those provide a high quality protein with minimum saturated fat. It helps people feel better and live longer with an enhanced quality of life.

In addition to being a rich source of nutrients, soybean has a number of phytochemicals, which offer health benefits along with soy protein. Soy protein and isoflavones together contribute to a number of health benefits such as, cancer prevention, cholesterol reduction, keeping heart healthy, combating osteoporosis and menopause regulation. Being low in glycaemic index soy plays a very important role in maintaining the low sugar levels in diabetics. Higher use of soy products can not only help malnourished children but also protect us from fatal diseases like diabetes and cardiovascular diseases, experts said.