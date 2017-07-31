Metro mice

World over rats and mice are known to inhabit sewers and gutters. This is also one of the routes they take to enter homes, eateries and also offices. Delhi Metro stations are no exception and the drains meant to take away rainwater, particularly in elevated stations, are home to these rodents. Much to the amusement of passengers, the odd mouse sticks its head out of the water inlets or gaps in the drain cover to scout for food dropped by errant Metro travellers. They frequently scuttle across to pick up food crumbs before ducking back into the drains.

Thus it was that a colleague saw a pair of young girls with a few packages of food, including a cake, sitting on the bench, waiting for the train to arrive. As the girls put the packages down, one of the girls heard a scratching noise and saw the cake box move! Startled she looked closely and realised that she had kept the box right above the drain and a pair of mice, who had obviously smelt the cake, were desperately trying to get at the package through the water inlet gap. As the girls hurriedly moved the packages away, the mice scampered away but left an amused bunch of passengers behind.