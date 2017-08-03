Making of the sacred strand

Traditionally, on Raksha Bandhan, Hindu girls used to tie thin pieces of cloth or string called doras or maulis or kalwas to their brothers’ wrists.

These were marks of the sacred bonding between brother and sister; the sister prays to god for his welfare and, the brother vows to protect her.

Over time and evolution of social norms, a simple silk or cotton string was not suffice to symbolise this sibling bonding.

Rakhis became decorative and elaborate. Flowers and Rudrakshas began to be added to the central part of the rakhi. As times changed, rakhis morphed into intricately carved wooden pieces, often studded with stones. Soon varieties of rakhis began to be available commercially.

Originally what was made by housewives and young girls, with the turn of the century it has became a thriving cottage industry. Legends record the beginning of Rakhi Purnima as when Indrani, Lord Indra’s wife, tied a twine around her husband’s wrist for good luck and protection on the day of ‘Shravan Purnima’.

It is believed that this twine possessed mystical powers which helped Lord Indra gain victory. According to another legend, when Lord Vishnu went to protect King Bali from demons, Goddess Laxmi, took the disguise of a Brahmin woman and took shelter at King Bali’s palace. On the day of Shravan Purnima, Goddess Laxmi revealed herself and tied a string on Bali’s wrist.

The king felt blessed and swore to protect her at all times. Thus rakhi became a ritual on the day of Shravan Purnima. According to some mythological texts, Yama the God of Death, and his sister Yamuna, observed the Rakhi Bandhan ritual.

Yamuna had tied a rakhi to Lord Yama’s wrist and blessed him with immortality. Yama was so moved by the love he received, he declared that if any sister would tie a rakhi to her brother’s wrist, he would gain immortality and she would be protected by him.

So, Raksha Bandhan is a celebration of the love and relationship of a brother and sister and is cherished throughout their lifetime. But as, mentioned above, the way of celebration has evolved a lot keeping the essence portrayed by these legends quite important till date.

Now, it’s no longer a ribbon or a stone studded wooden piece to showcase the bondings of siblings but a field of showcasing artistic talents.

Evolving in various corners of the nation, these rakhis have adapted their style and culture quite a bit. Like, a rakhi from Gujarat can be well identified by the depiction of Lord Krishna or Radha or any symbolism of love. One from Bengali may have decorations with rice grains or wheat grains showing the birthplace of it. Not only is it a display of artistic talents but also a symbolism of fashion among the youth.

Nowadays, it’s even a fascination among sisters and brothers to grab the most designer Rakhi in the market. Earlier, the thing which was used to be made by sisters at home by using paper cuttings or other handmade objects, now it has led to a great commodity of sale for vendors before the day of Rakhi Purnima.

Even nowadays, one would find the most eloquent form of art making using of plastic flowers or jute materials or everyday household commodities even to precious stones studded in rakhis made of silver or gold, making it one of the most remarkable festival in terms of sale for cottage industries and market sale. In spite of all these fashionable form of rakhis it is highly expected by the makers that the bond which is fastened along with the tightening of the knot of the wrist of the brother by the sister is everlasting.

However, it is true indeed that those who make Rakhis at home, still now are often are under extreme suspense as they know that their rakhi may not be as perfect as those which are readymade but what they forget is that the love and emotions which are attached with the handmade rakhi is what matters.

Buying a readymade rakhi is not a big deal but making a rakhi filled with hope, affection , care, love and protection most importantly the good will is what makes these simple handmade rakhis even more special.

So this Raksha Bandhan rather than buying a rakhi lets invest a little time on making a handmade one and make the brothers feel even more special.

(Contributed by: Saronyo Lal Mukherjee, Class XII, Coordinator, South Point High School. Sayan Chandra, Class XII, Coordinator, St. Thomas' Boys' School, Kidderpore. Oindrila Gupta, Class XII, Coordinator, St. Joseph and Mary School)