Life off the leash

It’s hard not to be profoundly awestruck when it’s just you at the pinnacle, at the extreme edge overlooking a steep drop, surrounded by imposing views of Nature, a pertinent realisation of how insignificant we are and how vast and beautiful this world truly is. Some people strive to go that extra mile, to live on the edge and derive unparalleled joy in exploring hidden waterfalls, dense forests, rusty mountain trails - their hearts racing, adrenaline pumping, being out of breath.

“The confidence each high altitude trek gives lasts for many years. You end up feeling invincible, and every problem just becomes another challenge to overcome,” extols Swathi Chatrapathy, host of YouTube series Trek with Swathi and a seasoned trekker associated with Indiahikes - one of the largest trekking communities in India, specialising in Himalayan treks. She goes on to mention that although trekking doesn’t pose many threats when it comes to terrain, altitude is the biggest danger. What makes one’s treks safe is acquainting oneself with trails, terrains, campsites and altitudes. “If you don’t know what you’re getting into before stepping at 14,000 ft, you’re in a soup,” she says.

It doesn’t require an expert to determine the most popular in the country are Kedarnath, Chadar and Kuari Pass treks owing to the bulk of trekkers flocking to these locations every winter, but Arjun Majumder, founder of Indiahikes, harbours a different opinion. Summit treks in India consist of extreme treks like Kanoma, Stok Kangri which goes on for about 20,000 feet, and the moderate summits like Kedarkantha, Chandrashila.

Majumder opines that the Pangarchulla peak is a highly underrated summit trek with splendid views whose difficulty level is neither extreme, nor so easy that people who seek adventure will be deprived of any. It can also be trekked during the months when most peaks are closed off due to heavy snow, whereas Pangarchulla requires high snow on flanks for leverage. Moreover, located right next to the Kuari pass, peaks like Mt. Chaukhamba, Nanda Devi and Dronagiri are clearly visible from the summit. He adds that March and April, however, is the best time to go on this trek because rhododendrons are in full bloom, transforming the hillside into a canvas of vibrant colours.

Other mentionable treks would include Roopkund Trek of Uttarakhand which takes one through some of the most beautiful views of Himalayan range, Markha Valley of Ladakh, locally famous as Little Tibet, offering clear views of the famous Zanskaar range, Kang Yatse and Stok Kangri.

Majumder also mentions the Brahmatal peak in Dehra-Dun, still unexplored and the Valley of Flowers in Uttarakhand, which comes into full bloom only once in a year for a brief period.

There’s a belief that consuming alcohol at higher altitudes helps in staying warm under extreme temperatures, but Swathi Chatrapathy says that’s a misconception. Alcohol might keep one warm temporarily, but in retrospect, it’s doing the exact opposite. When one drinks, blood rushes out from the core body to extremities, hence the warm feeling pervades; but it is of utmost necessity to keep the core body warm in such conditions. Alcohol dulls the senses, resulting in shallow breathing, lack of which might lead to acute mountain sickness and hypothermia, as well as dehydration.

Another adventure sport having emerged in close connection is mountain biking. It originated at Mount Tamalpais in California, where the first Downhill Race took place in 1970s and since then has evolved by leaps.

In India, mountain biking isn’t as widespread, in spite of naturally favourable terrain. There are a few biking festivals, most famous being the Himalayan Mountain Bike Festival where racers from India and abroad amass to test their mettle. Mountain biking is done on steep, rough terrain, featuring some insane drops, overcoming natural obstacles on trails, requiring strength, quick reflexes and much practice. Piyush Chavan, hailed as the “bad**s mountain racer of India,” has been into mountain biking since 11 years old, having bagged a lot of national and international prizes under his belt, including British MTB Downhill Series and Asia-Pacific DH Challenge, two of the most prestigious International Series in the world.

Manali, “Mountain Biking Capital of India” is undeniably the most popular biking destination, offering a natural trail for enthusiasts craving challenging single track climbs. “It trumps all other biking locations in the country,” according to Vineet Sharma, renowned mountain biker and founder of Freerider Mountain Bike Magazine (first mountain bike and BMX magazine of India). Leh ~ having the highest motorable road in the world offers surreal landscapes; Pindari in Uttarakhand crosses the most beautiful Himalayan villages, Coorg in Karnataka, which also offers a chance to explore wildlife, among others.

Abhijit Chakrabarty, auditor general based in Dalhousie, self proclaimed mountain biker by passion, has had the good fortune to bike through hills of Shimla, Darjeeling, Sikkim, Rudraprayag, Devaprayag, Khirsu, Shillong and Kashmir all by his own efforts. He claims that India is far from taking up mountain biking as a sport, as only a small percentage of bikers are into it professionally - most are just cultivating their interest. “It’s still a growing sport,” points out Piyush Chavan, “Lots of variety, different sorts of trails, but not enough riders.” Moreover, there’s no government support and racers like Chavan thrive on their own expenses; notwithstanding the fact that good quality mountain bikes are not so widely available yet and are mostly imported.

“Indian mountain biking is still in the phase like how it used to be in the west during late 70’s and 80’s,” says Vineet Sharma, but he believes that the sport has progressed and the Indian audience is ready to explore it as a hobby and profession. He recommends the Enduro Mountain Bike, engineered only a couple of years ago - it can cover long distances and endure heavy beating while descending extremely technical trails.

Be it trekking or mountain biking, none is mutually exclusive of near-death thrills. Once in the hills, one has to be extremely careful and on the constant lookout for loose rocks, be on the right trail, not rush downhill ~even a slight determent from concentration might lead to death. Visibility is a major concern at high altitudes; hence mountain bikers especially need to be alert at all times.

Vineet Sharma shares an incident of being swept away with his bike in a glacial river located at Sarchu (near Ladakh), which also accounts for one of his most memorable biking memories simultaneously.

“Being in the mountains feels like life off the leash,” says Rikth D’cruze, mass communication student at Gurudas College, who considers himself blessed to have been born into a family of passionate trekkers.

The adrenaline rush, a feeling of overcoming fear, accompanied by exhilarating thrills instigates these people for their next trek or biking escapade, in turn inspiring them to outshine themselves as they delve higher and further into the mountains each time, driven by wanderlust, an unbridled passion for exploration, a hunger to witness marvels of Nature.