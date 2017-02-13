Life beyond song and dance

She is a transgender with a huge difference. True to her name, Kajal Mangal Murti is proving to be the attractive eyeliner for her community and the society at large. She has been fighting a battle for mainstream jobs for her community and has also been indulging in philanthropy.

Sharing her journey, Kajal said, "I visited my parents after 18 years. My father could not come to terms with the fact that I am a transgender. After his death our family was wrecked”.

Kajal is the one who is now financially supporting her aged mother and the family of her

drunken brother. A firm believer of the role of education in changing one’s life, she is

making sure her brother’s children receive proper education.

“My mother is no more apologetic of my existence. In fact, she glorifies me now saying that God should bless every mother with a child like me," Kajal said.

"When a family can capitulate a rapist, a murderer, a handicapped, a

thief or even an alcoholic as a part of it, then why can they not respect a transgender as one of them? Why can we not be an IPS or an IAS officer?" she asked.

Kajal said instead of becoming a husband, a wife or parents, one should be capable of taking care of 100 people. She has filed a petition in Punjab and Haryana High Court for the rights of transgender.

"It is not for myself, but for the better future of all the transgender community," Kajal says.

One of her disciples is doing a Masters in Human Resources and another one is completing Bachelors in Technology degree.

She also helps in the marriage of poor girls.

"Because of the non-acceptance of the society, I had to go through the dreaded worst. A transgender has to choose from three options for survival prostitution, begging or badhai (singing praises)," Kajal said, adding, "I have done all. Many leave their children who are born like us on our doorsteps in the darkest hours. When the sun rises, they indulge in

philanthropy. I request parents to love the soul of their children and not be ashamed of their body".