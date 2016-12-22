Jingle all the way

It’s winter, and each passing day takes us closer to the most awaited celebration ~ Christmas. Derived from the old English word ‘Crstesmæsse’, it means ‘Feast day of Christ’. This is the annual festival commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ. The Christmas story is told in parts of The Bible, known as the Gospels, as well as retained in different ways through pictures, songs, plays and in models that are called 'cribs', or 'creches.

On a Sunday about four weeks before Christmas, begins the Season of Advent, celebrated by the different churches. People prepare themselves for the arrival of the Baby Jesus and Christmas, as well as for his resurrection.

Christmas Day is celebrated as a major festival and a holiday in countries around the world, including many whose populations are mostly non-Christian. Some countries have adopted many of the secular aspects of Christmas, such as sharing gifts and decorating Christmas trees. Large cities put up huge Christmas trees in public places, like Trafalgar Square in London, Times Square in New York and Martin Place in Sydney.

Kolkata, too, joins in the zest of the Christmas spirit. The chill in the air prompts people to don their fashionable best and step out with their family along the glittering lights of the streets.

Bow Barracks comes alive during this season. Adorned with lights, trees, bells and streamers, it hosts a grand celebration.

Park Street in Kolkata is another place where Christmas celebrations make it a hub of acivities. Decorated with multicoloured lights and festoons, it’s among the best places to celebrate Christmas.

The annual Kolkata Christmas Festival held in Allen Park with more than 30 food stalls turns into the talk of the town in December.

With several bands performing and almost an unlimited variety of mouth-watering food on offer, the whole city spends at least this one day here during the festival. Churches in the city and beyond, St. Paul's Cathedral in particular, gear up for Christmas celebrations. The midnight mass on Christmas Eve is held with much solemnity and is thronged by devout people who spend this special service, with carols and hymns.

Fairs and parades are part of the plethora of activities the City of Joy is immersed in. This is often combined with many churches, charities and service organisations helping the poor and needy by providing Christmas food and gifts, and Christmas parties for the hungry and lonely, without any friends or family.

Almost every corner of the world decks up in gorgeous decorations, mainly in its traditional colours: red, green, and gold. Red symbolizes the blood of Jesus shed in his crucifixion, while green symbolises eternal life. Gold is the first colour of Christmas, as one of the three gifts of the Magi, symbolising royalty.

The Christmas tree is filled with customary decorations like glittering bells, candles, candy canes, stockings, wreaths, and angels. Plants having special significance at Christmas are holly, used for ornamentation and mistletoe which is hung in the centre of a room. The tradition goes, that people who meet under the mistletoe must kiss. Outside houses, there are lights and sometimes illuminated sleighs, snowmen, and other Christmas figures.

Christmas carols were originally folk songs sung during celebrations. Children go around the neighbourhood singing carols on Christmas Eve, while people give out goodies to them.

Most families consider Christmas as a time to reunite. People travel from far away to be with their dear ones. Members of all ages have fun together ~ cousins get to know each other and grandparents meet their grandchildren. Christmas dinner, usually eaten in the middle of the day, is an important part of the family merriment. Often several types of meat such as turkey ham, roast beef or lamb are served. The dessert consists primarily of Christmas plum pudding. Christmas cakes or special bread with marzipan made from almonds are also baked. White wine and beer are the customary drinks.

For many centuries it has been the convention for people to give small gifts. Another tradition linked to this is the arrival of a jolly, plump, bearded man portraying St. Nicholas, whose name was abridged to 'Sante Claus', or Santa Claus. Also popular as 'Father Christmas', Santa is thought of coming on Christmas Night, with his magic sleigh pulled across the sky by reindeer, and he enters houses through the chimney. Children hang stockings in front of the fireplace for Santa to fill those with nuts, raisins, chocolates and small gifts. Nowadays, children usually get their presents, piled up under the Christmas tree.

On this unique occasion of Christmas, everyone remembers Jesus, the Son of God, who suffered a painful death to deliver humanity and kindness from evil.

An ambience of universal goodwill prevails on earth. The spread of love and peace among mankind is the supreme message of Christmas.

The birth of Jesus

Christmas celebrates the birth of Jesus Christ. The story of how this happened is told in part of The Bible known as the Gospels, which say that many years before Jesus' birth, God had promised to send a 'Messiah', or holy teacher. Christians believe that the promised Messiah was Jesus. His mother was a young woman named Mary, and father - a carpenter called Joseph. When Joseph took Mary to Bethlehem, there was nowhere for them to stay, but a stable where the animals slept. This is where the baby was born. Joseph named him Jesus. On the night he was born, many came to see Him. Of them, were wise men, who, following a new star in the sky, found where Jesus was and offered expensive gifts of gold, frankincense and a precious herb called 'myrrh'. These wise men are often traditionally called the 'Three Kings'. This is now popularly displayed as the “Nativity Scene” in schools and public places depicting the birth of Jesus with Mary and Joseph in the stable.