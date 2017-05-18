Inking an art

All my friends have got a tattoo done, based on themes like of freedom, mother or any other loved one. I too would want to have one tattoo. It seems to take us away from the trauma that the scars remind us of,” said Ritu, an acid attack survivor, living in Rohtak, Haryana.

Ritu, a 22-year-old, acid attack survivor, works in a café as an Assistance Manager. She narrated her moving story, that took place five long years ago, but has left scars and memory for life. In spite of the threatening incident that took away her beautiful natural skin, she sounded happy for the confidence and acceptance that she had gained, at such an early age. The acid attack survivors that came from various cities collectively underwent training in the art of tattoo making, organised by the Body Canvas.

Vikas Malani, an expert in tattoomaking, has been in the business since 1998. He said, “As they are under a lot of pressure, I tried my best to make it a comedy session for them. Our motive was to make them feel beautiful about themselves with the skill that we have acquired. Hence we tried our best not to put salt on their wounds. Instead we inked them into beautiful patterns that will not bring back the terrible memories associated with them.”

The workshop was held on 24 April at Body Canvas Tattoo studio in Hauz Khas Village. Director of Chhanv Foundation and; an acid attack survivor, Laxmi and other members Roopa, Ritu, Soniya, Madhu attended the workshop. To give them a realistic practice experience, they were made familiar with the tattoo equipments/machines and got a chance to try their hands at tattooing. The participants also got themselves inked enthusiastically.

“Soniya, another survivor, got a tattoo for herself on the theme “Mother”. She is very interested in pursuing the training to learn the art of tattoo making. I too want to, Noted Ritu, get a tattoo for which I haven’t decided the theme yet and I would love to pursue the training, however I am not yet sure of taking it up as a profession.”

Malani has offered training to the survivors on behalf of Body Canvas, in order to empower them and provide them with a skill training and manual for assistance. “The manual will be provided to them in Hindi, in order to bridge the language barrier,” noted Malani. He also expressed his feelings, regarding the unique skill of tattoo making, saying tattoo has so far been taboo and those who want to take it up, but do not feel it’s a secure option, must listen to the will of their heart, for no journey comes without thorns and no accomplishments comes without failure. “I come from a professional background that consists of conventional jobs but I chose to do what my heart believes in,” said Milani.

Laxmi, director of Chhanv Foundation and an inspiration to many, said, “I am getting a meaningful tattoo, which connects to my soul; it is symbolic to freedom because I want to put across the message to the society what free will is and the liberty to choose, or have an opinion means to us.

At Chhanv, an abode in Delhi for such girls, we believe in creating an atmosphere where the survivors can relax and rebuild their confidence without revisiting their pain and suffering. We regularly organise trainings, workshops, counseling sessions and many other programs to support and facilitate the survivors. This tattoo career workshop is in line with what we strive for, and, therefore, we are happy to collaborate.”