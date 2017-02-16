In the limelight

Elizabeth Chase ‘Lizzie’ Olsen is a well known American actress who is known for the films Silent House, Godzilla, Avengers: Age of Ultron and Captain America: Civil War. For her role in the critically acclaimed Martha Marcy May Marlene (2011), she was nominated for numerous awards including the Independent Spirit Award for Best Female Lead. She is the youngest sister of actresses and fashion designers Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen.

Born in Sherman Oaks in California to Jarney and Dave Olsen, she received ballet and singing lessons at a very early age and had started her career as an actress through the films made by her sisters. Before 11, Olsen had small roles in How the West Was Fun and the straight-to-video series The Adventures of Mary-Kate & Ashley.

She attended Campbell Hall School in North Hollywood and enrolled herself in Tisch School of Arts and in 2009 she studied at Moscow Art Theatre.

She started her acting career when she was four years old by giving audition for the movie Spy Kids. Her breakout role came in 2011 when she appeared in the film Martha Marcy May Marlene. She won several awards in critics and received critical acclaim as well. Olsen was nominated and won numerous critics awards for her portrayal of the titular character ‘Martha’, a girl suffering from delusions and paranoia after fleeing her life in a cult and returning to her family.

In 2014 Olsen starred in Godzilla opposite to Bryan Cranston and Aaron Taylor Johnson. Today she is well-known as the famous character of Scarlett Witch in the Marvel’s series of Avenger’s and she also appeared in Captain America’s Civil war. In January 2016, it was announced that Olsen would team up with her Avengers: Age of Ultron co-star Jeremy Renner in Taylor Sheridan’s directorial feature film debut, Wind River.

She has shown her versatility by acting in films of different genres and has attained fame at a very young age. Among the many awards that she has won some of the most important ones are Independent Spirit Award for The Best Female Lead, Alliance for Women Film Journalists for the Best Breakthrough Performance, Chicago Films Critic Association for the Best Promising Performer and several others.

