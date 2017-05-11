Healing touch

The meaning of word mother is virtually endless. Motherhood, an essence is experienced by women who inhabit or perform the role of bearing some relation to the child either biologically or non-biologically. The joy of bringing up a kid with care and affection cannot be fathomed. It surpasses every other forms of happiness.

An affection felt across the globe irrespective of caste, creed, and religion is epitomised further through linguistic similarities seen in the usage of word ‘mother’. She is known in English as ‘Mother is’, in Old English she is referred to as ‘modor’, in German it is ‘Mutter’, in Sanskrit as ‘mata’ and ‘janani’ and in Bengali as ‘Maa’.

Mother’s Day is one of the most profoundly celebrated days across the world. She is a source of life and compassion. It’s she who tenderly nourishes the child from birth she breathes last.

She happily habituates herself to an environment which is sound and safe for the child, forgetting her desires. She is a figure synonymous to sacrifice and an apostle of unconditional love. She cocoons the child away from agonies of the world, ensuring peace amidst chaos and is also a representation of God on earth.

History explicitly brings into limelight the names of some who have justified this notion too. Bhuvaneswari devi (1841- 1911) mother of Swami Vivekananda was the only child of Nandalal Bose. She was religious, intelligent and brave. She worshipped Lord Shiva and was interested in studying the Ramayana and Mahabharata. She is worthy of accolades for having educated her children. Narendranath learnt his early lessons in Bengali and English from her. His younger brother Mahendralal Dutta was an author and Bhupendranath Dutta, the youngest brother later became a revolutionist and Marxist advocator.

Chandramani Devi (1791-1877) mother of Ramakrishna was born in Sarati-Mayapur, Bankura. She had intense knowledge of ‘Ayurveda’, Indian vedic medicine. Not only charismatic but also intelligent, she carried out the household chores and also extended medicinal help to the community during adversity.

Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar’s tale of motherly adoration for an unknown lady besides his biological mother shows how this emotion transcends all. He had profound affection for a woman whose story was once narrated by his father, Thakurdas.

Once when he was out on a search for job, he was extremely hungry and had no money. He chanced upon a lady who sold murki (sugar coated sweet), puffed rice. She kept up with the tradition of feeding the starving traveller by offering him some murki, curd, chirra and water. She satiated his hunger and he left happy.This act of generosity touched him and he developed a quasi-maternal feeling for her and remembered her fondly.

Coordinator, Class X, Kalyani University Experimental High School, Kalyani, Nadia