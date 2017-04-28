Getting down to business

Entrepreneurship is all about one’s readiness to take risks, create structure, and handle a business in a competitive world that is dynamic. It is believed that to establish a startup, one should stop sketching and start building. There is a huge advancement in technology and ease in finding source for finance, showing major interest towards the new startup ways that is in trend. Startups by offering a better way to everything are challenging companies that have stood for 100 years. They work in a transparent environment and aim at improving the way one serves the customers. Such companies hunt for new ideas and enhanced ways to come up with improved quality.

There are numerous reasons that are boosting up this culture for the millennium generation. This is where startups play their role and gives the way to those who want to be their own boss. Also, one more thing that is attracting people towards this culture is that government offers a lot of benefits and is trying their best to build the desired ecosystem.

One of the freshest trends is that educational organisations in India have started to play a crucial role in creating entrepreneurial and startup opportunities by comprising this subject as one of the main courses in business schools.

From the past couple of years, college campuses have started encouraging the startup culture relating to different fields. Considering the example of one of the most famous social media site Facebook which was also born at a college campus, the education institutes have to be optimistic, because we never know where the next big entrepreneurial giant may take place.

In colleges, strong teams can be built with fellow students where there is a constant flow of ideas because of the dynamics involved with the young generation. Colleges can develop entrepreneurship cells which should chanellise the flow of idea in order to achieve aim at growth. If students are provided with the specific training on how to control a business, they can achieve heights. Many well established colleges in India do promote this culture by establishing entrepreneurial ecosystem. If more colleges will promote this concept, we can have a bigger room full of ideas. Entrepreneurship is the latest activity that is creating an atmosphere of excitement in the world. However, to begin with the idea of a startup and working efficiently for it, one feels necessity for strong devotion, a firm decision, confidence and determination. One should stay motivated and create an atmosphere that will help others in the team. Hiring people for operations like marketing and sales is easy, but finding technical talent is quite a difficult task.

Young people usually don’t know what to expect. People often evaluate a company by its elegant office which actually should not be given much preference when joining an organisation. Working from home is cheaper, much satisfying and low pressured. But in India, many employees think that having a proper office means more success. People have become habitual of MNC or call centre kind of jobs, where they can get security, high pay with much lesser skills and work.

One attribute that startups look for is the intelligence to do the role in terms of skill and experience. Some startups have assessment tests. A considered employee should be selfmotivated and should show team player abilities. Also, they need to have some complementary skills, knowledge of industry and network. One should have the knowledge of the industry in which he/she will enter and should be willing to learn fast. One has to be hard working, determinant and should be able to do multiple tasks. These are the some of the qualities that should be in an entrepreneur to achieve the desired goals.

They need to differentiate between markets where they can explore their strength and potential.

They should know about their potential consumers who are actually willing to buy their services.

The budding entrepreneurs must have knowledge about their Unique Selling Preposition so that can attract consumers through their value added services.

The writer is head of entrepreneurship and student welfare department, IMS Noida.