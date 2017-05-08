From slum to school

India has given us a great opportunity to live here. I think it is our moral responsibility to give something to locals in return," says the 42-year-old Lobsang Jamyang, a Tibetan monk in Himachal's winter capital Dharamshala.

Jamyang runs the Tong-Len Charitable Trust for the past 13 years, helping children living in slums around the town towards a better future.

These slum dwellers belong to migrant families of Rajasthan and Maharashtra, recently displaced from Charan Khad in Dharamshala which is now paved for smart city Jamyang's volunteers gather poor children from the stinking slum areas, dress them up in uniforms and send them to school.

They even held some pre-school nursery classes in slums to prepare the kids for school by motivating their ignorant families.

Another set of volunteers take care of the health and hygiene of poor families by linking them with government health systems.

These health volunteers take the women out to hospitals for institutional deliveries and their kids for immunisation.

They help others to reach hospital for screening and treatment of diseases. A mobile health clinic is part of their efforts.

"Our purpose is to improve their living standard by facilitating access to education and health," Jamyang told The Statesman.

Many displaced kids who lived in the prominent Charan Khad slums and idly roamed the streets in dirty clothes, have as a result landed in government or public schools with the help of TongLen.

Some are now studying in colleges and varsities in Himachal and outside, doing professional courses on their own merit.

Tong-Len is now supporting over 300 children, including an equal number of girls, reach school and get educated. Out of these, 130 have been provided hostel accommodation, depending on their need and performance. All free of cost. In all, there are 3,000- 5,000 beneficiaries of Tong Len.

The model is now replicated in Dehradun also. The refugee monk came to Dharamshala in 1997 from Tibet to study the teachings of the Tibetan spiritual leader, The Dalai Lama, whose government-in-exile is based in Mcleodganj, here.

The exposure to the plight of poor children, however, made him realise that life had a different role for him.

"In 2002, I saw a child desperately searching for food in a garbage heap on the street. I felt sorry about it. Later, I witnessed the miserable condition of more poor people and their children living in the slums. Most of them were illiterate and were sick due to poor access to healthcare. They didn't have food to eat. It would have been unethical to shut my eyes to this grave reality. So I thought of doing something for them," Jamyang narrated.

He looked for support from local monasteries initially, where lots of biscuits and bananas were being used during the 'pooja'. Jamyang continues "I took the food from there for my slum kids. Gradually, I mobilised some families to help out those children with food on special occasions".

He said the Tong-Len Charitable Trust started its journey from a very small effort in 2004 with the valuable support from local residents.

Tong-Len now has support from different countries, including France and UK, set up by foreigners who saw Jamyang's selfless work in India and felt inspired to financially support the needy here.

But the road has not been very smooth.

"Our target group is the people who move to different places for livelihood. The displacement of slums from Charan Khad increased our problems as all of them dispersed," says Radha, a local health worker with the trust.

A continuing problem for Tong-Len is that children tend to drop out from school as neither the parents nor children are interested, given their rigid mindset and upbringing.

"The follow-up of the health projects is also tough as these people are not prepared to share their status. The pregnant women won't inform us about their delivery and are disinterested in visiting a doctor," continues Radha.

She has to work overtime to trace tuberculosis patients among slum dwellers for medication as most are unwilling to take even free medicine.