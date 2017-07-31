Encounters with Balkan ethnography

An exhibition representing the ethnographic cultural traditions of Balkans and their multi-layered identities entitled "Textiles and Decoration in the Culture of the Serbs in the 19th and the First Half of the 20th Centuries" was inaugurated by Rashmi Verma, Secretary in the Ministry of Culture & Tourism, last week. This fantastic art display has been organised by the National Museum in collaboration with the Ethnographic Museum of Belgrade and would be on display till 31 August.

In his speech, the Serbian Ambassador Vladimir Maric recalled the relentless efforts of the National Museum staff in Delhi led by Director General BR Mani and Director of Serbia's Ethnographic Museum Mirjani Menkovic for making this happen.

Explaining the genesis, Menkovic says, "Well, the idea actually came from our Ambassador Maric. He first met me in 2014 and proposed showcasing Serbian textiles and culture. Presentations were made and our efforts started. For the Ethnographic Museum at Belgrade, this was a great challenge and now we are here."

In spite of being geographically a small country, Serbia has an extremely rich and diverse cultural heritage right from the beginning of the Roman and Byzantine empires. For the exhibition, one of the chief purposes was to display traditional handicrafts. Textile creation and colliding to something which is mutual to both Indian and Serbian cultures was the other goal.