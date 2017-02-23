Creativity meets economy



With rising popularity of Indian handicrafts world-wide, the Indian Handicrafts and Gifts Fair (IHGF) has been attracting an increasing number of foreign buyers. With some buyers sourcing as much as 80 per cent of their imports from India, the bi-annual fair, organised by Export Promotion Council for Handicrafts ( EPCH) in the Capital, has been recognised by Limca Book of World Records as the world's largest handicrafts and gifts fair.

Organised with an aim to provide an international platform to the artisans and manufacturers of Indian handicrafts, the IHGF-Delhi Fair this year saw the presence of 3064 exhibitors and buyers from across the globe. The five-day 43rd edition of the fair was inaugurated on 16 February, at India Expo Centre and Mart, Greater Noida, by Rashmi Verma, Secretary (Textiles), Ministry of Textiles. This direct buyer-seller meet enables the artisans, crafts persons and budding entrepreneurs from different craft clusters to interact directly with the international clients.

Speaking about the gala event, Rakesh Kumar, executive director of EPCH, said the overseas buyers' and their representatives participation increased from 4700 last year to 4900 this year and also the Fair generated business enquiries worth Rs 1700 crores this time around. In all, buyers from 91 countries visited the fair this year and exhibitors showcased their products in 14 product segments of handicrafts in home, lifestyle, fashion, gifts and furniture with 2000 product lines. The maximum number of buyers came from the US, followed by the UK, France, Germany and others, said D Kumar, chairman, EPCH.

Pulak Kumar Mandal, from the Cane and Bamboo Technology Centre, said, "With this fair, we got to know that foreigners are interested in bamboo products that have a natural finish rather than a shining touch to them. They look for miniature creative bamboo products from north-east region that are authentic, traditional and unique products like cutlery and flower vase." Although there is a fierce competition from China, as machine-made products are more in demand than hand-made products, Mandal said there are not enough entrepreneurs in the northeastern region.

A foreign buyer said, "My company G-Furn deals mostly in furniture items from India but this time we are keen to source lighting and accessory products. People have an inclination towards Indian wood products and rugs as they are superior to those manufactured in other countries. We import almost 40 per cent of our wood furniture from India. People like Indian products and with more designs on offer, manufacturers can gain more market share. Price here is reasonable too."

David Moore, from the US, said, "My company, Rehab Pope deals in home decor items and we have a worldwide business. I am a regular visitor to this fair as we import 80 per cent products from India. Our major import source country is India only and we also import from regions like the African continent, Peru and Turkey. We also deal in large quantities of shawls that we take only from India. The market for Indian products is strong."

Focus Northeast

The highlight of the fair this time was a special thrust to promotion of crafts from the northeastern region of India as well as Jodhpur mega cluster. Entrepreneurs from Jodhpur mega cluster displayed leather, home furnishing, wooden, iron, horn and bone products during the show. From the North-East products like cane and bamboo based basketry, lamp shades, gift items, decoratives and utility products as well as furniture; cushion covers and stoles; water hyacinth products, and silk based traditional artistic textiles; products made of kauna grass; jute based bags and accessories; hand loomed artistic textiles; and handicrafts using other local materials were the main attraction for the visiting buyers. Rakesh Kumar informed, "More than 26 entrepreneurs from the North-East and 10 from Jodhpur mega cluster participated this year with new and innovative designs."

An exhibitor from Creative, a society for rural economic development based in Assam, said, "Our NGO gives training to the physically challenged people to make bamboo products and we sell them. This is our first time here to this fair. Around 32 artisans are part of our NGO who are either blind, have hearing impairment, lost a leg, or people who are dumb and deaf. They willingly come forward to be part of this society and make wonderful handicrafts. This year we have got maximum orders from USA for baskets made of bamboo."

Money matters

Government's recent demonetisation move also found its impact on this sector. An exhibitor from Jodhpur, Jamaluddin, who deals with camel bone handicrafts and furniture said, "I am into this business for 32 years and due to this demonetisation move by the government we had to face huge loss. People are facing enormous cash crunch due to which our business is suffering. " He hoped the situation would get better as local buyers also order these products.

In contrast, exhibitors from the North-East cluster said they did not face much problem as they were following the e-payment method such as Paytm for a very long time. The exhibitor from Creative said, "In Assam, Guwahati and other parts of the North-East, we use Paytm and other online mode of payment. The wholesale market, which deals in only cash, suffered due to this initiative."