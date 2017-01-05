Concern for eyes

As a part of its social mission, Village Welfare Society (VWS) Social Service wing of the VFS Group recently organised a free eye check up camp in Howrah District at Narna Gram Panchayat in association with Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.

A total of 291 patients got treatment from eye specialists at Bhaskura, Narna, Boluhati, Pipli, Gayeshpur of Howrah district. Professional guidance was given to the patients regarding treatment and managements and cataract surgery and also on other eye related diseases.

Free spectacles were distributed to the needy patients. The free eye check- ups were conducted by Dr. S.N. Pachal and team. Over 150 senior citizens were benefitted from this camp. The doctors explained the link between smoking and sight impairment to generate awareness among the local residents.

The occasion was graced by -Dr S N Pachal, Mr Sunil Ghosh, Pradhan, Narna Gram Panchayat, Ms Nabanita Sanyal Chakraborty, Head Mistress, Bhaskar Upper Primary school and many more.

Budding creative mind

With an aim to create awareness and help schoolchildren in choosing the right career, Pearl Academy, an institution for design, fashion and creative business in India recently conducted a Creative Career Conclave (CCC) at PHD Chamber of Commerce, New Delhi.

The daylong knowledge transfer session saw participation of more than 300 school students where five panelists from different industries were present to discuss the immense possibilities in the creative domains.

The panelists including Rahul Narvekar(Founder of The Indian Network and Scale Venture Fund), Jamie Cid (Founder of Hack a Brain & Digital Media Expert), Antonio Maurizio (Fashion Designer), Nidhip Mehta (Architect) and Pervin Malhotra (Career Consultant).

Addressing the need of the young minds to gain knowledge about these emerging careers,the discussion also focused on exploring the non-conventional courses. The Conclave showcased ‘design’ as a term with varied connotations, encompassing aesthetical, economical, functional dimensions et al.

Acknowledging the curious state of mind of the school students, the conclave proved to be a great platform to explore and discuss numerous career options available for them.

A meet so different

Sharman Joshi, Johnny Lever and Manish Paul graced the 15th Sports Meet of Differently Abled Kids’ at the Jamnabai Narsee School, Mumbai on 20 December as chief guests.

Almost 1200 differently abled students from 40 special schools participated in the event to celebrate the spirit of children with disabilities.

Teachers, parents and participants travelled from different parts of the city to participate in the programme, which also marked the celebration of International Day of People with Disability on 3 December.

On energy conservation

Tata Power’s Club Enerji students from, Gyaan Mandir Public School, New Delhi, recently organised an awareness rally on energy conservation.

The objective of this initiative in which over 105 students along with teachers participated, was to communicate to a large audience about the various ways of conserving energy along with encouraging children to become responsible citizens of the society.

Through the rally, students left behind an impression on the minds of more than 1000 onlookers using a myriad of colourful posters, banners and placards that were prepared by them before the rally.

It was a step towards developing young minds to become aware and accountable for their actions towards mother earth. Tata Power’s Club Enerji has won numerous accolades and has been recognised as a best practice in forums like Learning Mission by the Tata group.

Kids’ time

Aradhana Dalmia of The Artemist and the Robin Hood Army with more than 150 underprivileged kids recently participated in the Winter Sun & Fun Colouring Competition.

Kids enjoyed their time with colours and explored their artistic side at the event. The competition was held in two categories namely Category A for kids between 5 - 7 years and Category B for kids between 8 - 10 years.

It was a great feeling to see the smiles on these children's faces when they were colouring their sheets. Kids participating in the competition were provided with drawing books, colouring sheets and crayons.

Improve your English

The 50th edition of Mr PK De Sarkar’s English Grammar Book was launched on 26 December at The Press Club, Kolkata. Film director Mr Sandip Ray and author Amit Choudhury were present for the occasion.

The first edition of this book titled A Text-Book of Higher English Grammar, Composition and Translation was published in 1926 by Swaraswati Press with P Ghosh & Co as Publishers.

Mr Paresh Bhowal & Book Syndicate took over the publication of the book in the eighties and since then they have been publishing the grammar book.

The 41st edition of the book was published in 1973. The 42nd edition was published in 1985, after thorough updates. His four children have been involved in keeping the book updated with current English usage.

As the English language has evolved during the years, many changes have been incorporated in the book to keep it updated and relevant.