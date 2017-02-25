Chill at Goa Carnival 2017

Serene beaches, picturesque landscapes, bright sun and chill vibe all around makes Goa a place to be.

Goa is one of the most happening places of all time. The natives know how to live life to the fullest. Basking in the sun during the day and partying hard in the night, everything at its best and yet a lot of things still remain unexplored.

As a tourist the aim is to visit as many place as possible. What is missed on is living like a native, to take in the vibe of the place by being part of the residents and knowing their culture and tradition.

Once under Portuguese rule, the place still continues to carry forward the traditions of the same. One of the major celebrations that prove that Goa is much more than just beaches and parties is the Goa Carnival.

The carnival is a four-day long celebration being celebrated since 18th century is going to be celebrated from February 25 to 28 this year.

King Momo, or the king of Chaos, is the prime character of this extravaganza. The word Momo is derived from the Greek god Momus, the god of satire.

The Goa Carnival crowns a King Momo, usually a large gentleman. The court of King Momo is usually made up of fire eaters, jesters, dancers, a brass band and other revelers who make their way down the streets of Panaji whilst the King encourages people to “Kha, piye aani majja kar” i.e. “Eat, drink and make merry”.

Goa Tourism and Development Corporation have picked Goan musician and entertainment professional, Roque Tome Fernandes as King Momo for Goa Carnival 2017. The 65-year old Panaji resident has often essayed the role of King Momo for arriving cruise tourists at Mormugao Port Trust.

King Momo's entourage leads the Carnival float parades at Panaji, Margao, Vasco and Mapusa with the festivities beginning in Panaji.

With energy, enthusiasm, joy and optimism, the natives and visitors equally enjoy the celebration and the vibrant hues all around make all happy and carefree.

Know the history and the culture of Goa like never before by being part of this Carnival and learn a thing or two on how to live a chilled-out life and smile every moment.