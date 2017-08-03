Change is here

Breaking the shackles of pre-existing norms, artists and designers are now ready to shun stereotypes by showcasing new talents, who were unable to find a platform to display their talent because of their physical appearances.

In an evening hosted by Pooja and Gaurav Bhutani to announce the launch of Elysian Desire Frame ’2’ Fame, an effort was made to give recognition to existing exuberant global Indian women talent as well as to bring out the style and glam quotient within them.

Speaking to The Statesman, Gaurav Bhutani said, "Beauty can neither be judged nor described. It depends on an individual's outlook on how he/she sees beauty in others. In the fashion industry we have seen that the basic notion is to present models, who are fit in shape and size. We, in our effort, are trying to stop this practice because we feel that each and every single individual is beautiful. We have tried to bring forward women of all shapes and sizes on the panorama. With this, I hope we will be able to bring some change not only in our society but most importantly in the thinking of people, who judge others on their physical appearances."

The event witnessed designer Pooja Bhutani and models wearing outfits to stand in contrast to different environments. The Frame’2’Fame music video and calendar will showcase real life models, including Urvashi Halai, a registered nurse; Bhumika Patel, a dancer; Mansi Patel, a graphic designer; Natasha Kumar, director of Prosperity Recruitment; Yogita Khasa, a dentist; and Darlin Davina, a teacher by profession. In another event organised by Delhi Study Group named, Sawan and Teej Mahotsav, Vinod Thakur, a special needs youth, who shot to fame with his amazing performance on an Indian reality television show, enthralled and inspired the audience with his captivating performance and left everyone mesmerised.

“I got my shot at fame when I appeared in India’s Got Talent, the TV reality show, and then Nach Baliye. I earned recognition through my hard work and the support I received was unimaginable. In the initial days, I had to face a lot of financial woes but thanks to my success now they all have gone."

Talking about his partner Raksha, Vinod said, "I am very thankful to my wife. We met on a dance event and then love happened. I owe all my success to her and I don't think this would've been possible without her". On his future projects, Vinod shared that currently he was busy with a Gujarati movie and dance shows and hoped to work with Salman Khan in the future.

"My disability is not a curse but a boon given by God. In the end, hard work remains the ultimate key to success. Without hard work and dedication, a person with the strongest arms and the most powerful limbs will collapse in the game of life. Inner strength and courage is all what takes to become successful in life," shared Vinod.