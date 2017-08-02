Cellular processing

A RNA (ribonucleic acid) molecule newly produced by transcription, called a primary transcript, must frequently undergo chemical changes before it can function in the cell.

We use the term RNA processing to mean all the chemical modifications necessary to generate a final RNA product from the primary transcript that serves as its precursor. Processing typically involves removal of portions of the primary transcript, and it may also include the addition or chemical modification of specific nucleotides. For example, methylation of bases or ribose groups is a common modification of individual nucleotides.

In addition to chemical modifications, other post-transcriptional events, such as association with specific proteins or (in eukaryotes) passage from the nucleus to the cytoplasm, are often necessary before the RNA can function. Ribosomal RNA, or rRNA, is by far the most abundant and most stable form of RNA found in cells.

Typically, rRNA represents about 70-80 per cent of the total cellular RNA, tRNA represents about 10-20 per cent, and mRNA accounts for less than 10 per cent. In eukaryotes, cytoplasmic ribosomes contain four types of rRNA, usually identified by their differing sedimentation rates (denoted by S values) during centrifugation.

The smaller of the two ribosomal subunits has a single 18S rRNA molecule; the larger subunit contains three rRNA molecules, one of about 28S (as low as 25S in some species) and the other two of about 5.8S and 5S. In prokaryotic ribosomes, only three species of rRNA are present — a 16S molecule associated with the small subunit and molecules of 23S and 5S associated with the large subunit.

Most eukaryotic genomes have multiple copies of the pre-rRNA transcription unit arranged in one or more tandem arrays, facilitating production of the large amounts of ribosomal RNA typically needed by cells. The human haploid genome, for example, has 150-200 copies of the pre-rRNA transcription unit, distributed among five chromosomes. After RNA polymerase I has transcribed the pre-rRNA transcription unit, the resulting pre-rRNA molecule is processed by a series of cleavage reactions that remove the transcribed spacers and release the mature rRNAs . The transcribed spacer sequences are then degraded.

The pre-rRNA is also processed by the addition of methyl groups. The main site of methylation is the 2-hydroxyl group of the sugar ribose, although a few bases are methylated as well. The methylation process, as well as pre-rRNA cleavage, are guided by a special group of RNA molecules, called snoRNAs (small nucleolar RNAs), which bind to complementary regions of the pre-rRNA molecule and target specific sites for methylation or cleavage. Pre-rRNA methylation has been studied by incubating cells with radioactive S-adenosyl methionine, which is the methyl group donor for cellular methylation reactions.

When human cells are incubated with radioactive S-adenosyl methionine, all of the radioactive methyl groups initially incorporated into the pre-rRNA molecule is eventually found in the finished rRNA products, indicating that the methylated segments are selectively conserved during processing.

