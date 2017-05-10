Celebrating the winged guests, icons of peace and happiness

It is not only fine feathers that make fine birds, Greek story-teller Aesop had said. Even the dullest-looking bird becomes a feast to the eye in the wild.

Most birds confine themselves to their local natural habitats, but there are a few globe-trotter varieties that travel long distances, sometimes from one continent to other. They know no boundaries and can fly at high altitudes until they disappear on the horizon. Endowed with every grace, masters of all climes, some of these icons of peace and happiness reach different parts of India.

Delhi is not just about the beautiful blend of people from varied backgrounds, it is considered one of the greenest cities in the world. Not many would know that Delhi is the world's second most bird-rich capital city, after Nairobi in Kenya. More than 25 per cent of the birds of Delhi are migratory.

On this World Migratory Bird Day (May 13), here are some of the popular bird-watching destinations in and around Delhi where you can have a close look at these winged beauties.

Okhla Bird Sanctuary

Spread across an area of 4 sq km, Okhla Bird Sanctuary is situated in Ghaziabad along the eastern bank of the Yamuna River in Gautam Budh Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh. The Okhla Bird Sanctuary houses more than 300 types of bird species of which around 160 species are of migratory birds from Tibet, Europe and Siberia, reaching here for their winter sojourn. The winged visitors can be seen here from November to March. This sanctuary hosts 30 per cent of the 1,200 to 1,300 bird species recorded in the Indian sub-continent.

Sultanpur Bird Sanctuary

Located less than 44 km from Delhi, this place is a must visit for those who want to catch a sight of resident and migratory birds, a perfect place for a date with nature. The four towers of the park make it an ideal spot for birding. The sanctuary, situated near Gurgaon, houses nearly 250 bird species. It provides a panorama of migratory birds such as the Siberian crane, greater flamingo, yellow wagtail, and many more.

Delhi Zoo

Set up in 1959 is one of the most visited place in Delhi- Delhi Zoo. Spread over an area of 176 acre near the Old Fort, this place hosts around 130 birds species from around the world. The zoo gets migratory birds usually by October-end every year.

Asola-Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary

Nestled in South Delhi, near Surajkund, the sanctuary encompasses an area of roughly 30 sq km. It is located on the southern ridge and the northern terminal of Aravalli Hill range and houses over 190 bird species.

Yamuna Biodiversity Park

For bird watchers, Yamuna Biodiversity Park is an absolute haven. One can spot rare red-crested pochards, great cormorants, shovelers, herons, pintails, gadwalls and darters. The park becomes a nesting place for birds from Central Asia, Siberia and Europe every year.

Surajpur Bird Sanctuary and Biodiversity Park

Surajpur Bird Sanctuary and Biodiversity Park covered with beautiful wetlands host a large number of migratory birds every winter. It is home to more than 180 species of birds that include spot-billed duck, lesser whistling duck, and red-crested pochard.

Others

Besides the above mentioned places, Delhi hosts a number of hotspots for birding including Kamala Nehru Park that is home to nearly 70 species of resident birds, Sanjay Van in Vasant Kunj, Najafgarh nullah and jheel, the Deer Park in Hauz Khas, Lodhi Gardens, the archaeological park in Mehrauli, and Nehru Park in Chanakyapuri.