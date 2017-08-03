Capturing life at its best

"Yes, I was exhausted. My hair was a mess. But I felt more beautiful than I ever had before. When I look back on my own birth photos, I see an incredible transformation. And now, five years later, I can still hold it in my hands,” says a mother, who hired a birth photographer while giving birth.

Birth photography (however strange it may sound), involves capturing the wondrous, miraculous moment of birth ~ in all its raw and unglamourised glory.

The concept, in reality, dates back to the 1950s, when Grace Robertson, a British photo journalist, who documented the lives of women, captured as part of a project for Picture Post an unseen thing at that time ~ birth.

Since then, there have been a few instances of birth photography reported from different parts of the world, but the concept actually gained momentum as recently as 2012.

It all started with an article published by the New York Times titled, Honey, the Baby Is Coming; Quick, Call the Photographer, which talked about birth photography and photographers pursuing the same in the US.

Following the coverage, the idea started to gain popularity and the reach of International Association of Professional Birth Photographers (founded in 2010) increased tremendously.

Despite enormous efforts, however, the idea still remains cocooned across the globe as many people aren’t even aware of such a concept.

Even in India, only a handful of people know about the existence of Birth Photography and even less than those actually higher birth photographers.

It’s in this background that Urshita Sahni, a birth photographer, is doing her bit to pursue her passion and is also trying to reach out to people to make them aware of what she does. The biggest challenge she faces is a very basic one ~ reluctance.

Given the social demographics and constraints in India, people find the concept of birth photography repugnant, let alone perceive it as an art. Majority of the people consider birth a behind-closeddoors affair ~ messy, painful and fearsome and certainly don’t want such moments captured.

“However, the outlook is changing gradually,” said Sahni, who has been practising birth photography for the past seven months in India. “I saw the face of a woman withering in pain break into an uncontrollable smile on seeing her baby. I saw sheer pain turn into inexplicable happiness. Birth photography has such overwhelming moments that they really can’t be described in words,” she added.

The concept involves capturing moments like the reaction of the mother when the baby is taken out, the expression on the father’s face while holding the baby for the first time, the baby’s eyes when it sees his/her parents and many more heart-warming experiences, which probably any parent will like to treasure for a lifetime.

Birth Photography is a beautiful paradox in itself as it’s bloody and gory, yet captures the beauty of life in its purest form.

Some, like Sahni, have begun to pursue this unique type of photography and attempt to bring smiles on the faces of many parents.

A little encouragement and appreciation are actually what these artists seek and, however farfetched it may seem, with support from us, they can actually help make birth photography as common place as bridal/ fashion/ travel photography.