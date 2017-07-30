Bespoke brand in the truest sense

The V Renaissance Bags that take inspiration from the works of the masters of the Renaissance era is one of the most intriguing ventures. Leather of the utmost quality from across the globe is chosen after a series of approvals, which are then embellished with metal and brass trimmings.

These bags are symbol of utmost luxury and a compliment of your sense of adventure and fondness for the choicest things in life. Each piece is carefully hand crafted by the artist, to ensure the essence of all things vintage is encased in every inch of the masterpiece.

This was started by an uncommon group of visionaries — a photographer, Vipul Amar; a graphic designer, Gireesh Nair; and a psychologist, Harsheen Arora. They began by making photographic artwork on canvas. Amar did a personalised photo-shoot while Arora brought out the inner self of the client through psychology. Eventually, the group extended the same idea to other luxury products of leather merchandise, such as jackets, bags, luggage, lingerie, and furniture.

When asked how their products are different from the other brands existing in the market, Arora said, “We are absolutely true to the term ‘bespoke’. Being a professional psychologist, I can reach the depths of what our clients are actually looking for. We have one on one session to understand their personalities and their needs and we use this information to come up with a product built literally for their selves.”

The process of building a bespoke leather product is one that takes time. Once the sketch is approved, a mock is built out of the design by their craftsman, which, after alteration, serves as the groundwork for the final product. The design process involves eight distinct phases — the inspiration for sketching, the definition of the product, the allocation of resources from around the world, the building of the product in the workshop, the prototype, use of the prototype to point out flaws, planning for the final product, and production of the final product.

The innovation of the company’s products isn't limited to just conventional materials. It also involves the design of novel products such as leather bikinis. When asked what gave them the inspiration for such bikinis, Arora responded that it doesn't have to be restricted to the winter months, and that leather bikinis can be paired with all sorts of different clothing options.

Since their clientele is very niche, one of their biggest challenges was to spread the awareness of the brand to the right target audience.

They believe that quality is the driving force and the most crucial aspect of their process of sketching, designing, and crafting their products. She reinforces the fact that it is a bespoke brand in the truest sense, and that it is conceptualised by a business analyst/ photographer and a psychologist, which is absolute luxury,” said Arora.

Indeed the detailing on the armour is so extensive and intrinsic that one can actually see the exquisite leather-smithing and masonry that has gone into the crafting.

“Each piece was crafted keeping in mind the fluidity of motion and the duress of the natural elements that the character would have had to go through. This has been created without a single seam because we realised that the character would not have had the luxury of threads or needles given the starkness of the terrain and the sheer rawness of the era,” said Amar.