Being swallowed up by concrete

Chatra wetland, the only periurban wetland of North Bengal, is the vast water body along NH- 34 and the Eastern Railway track, placed in the south-eastern part of English Bazar block in Malda district.

The nature of the wetland is a unique representation of the fresh water wetland system, which appeared as part of a huge water body called Bhatiar beel after 1960, located on the eastern side of NH-34 alongside the railway track. Subsequently, with the extension of double railway line, the Chatra wetland got partially separated from the Bhatiar beel except at the Godrail bridge connection on NH -34 and the parallel railway line.

However, the main support of its drainage is regular flooding in the form of surface runoff, along with the consistent draining of municipal sewage flow.

This wetland is unparalleled in nature for delivering a range of regulatory (recharge of groundwater) and provisioning services (food and fibre of substantial value). It performs some essential functions in the maintenance of the overall balance of a substantial hydrological, ecological and biological system in Malda town. Its unique ecological features provide varied functions such as mitigating flood risk, providing drinking water and underpinning human well-being. Moreover, the Chatra wetland is important for its wise use of sewage water, where the waste can be recycled for resource utilisation especially for aquaculture and harbouring biological diversity.

This wetland minimises flooding as it facilitates flow between the ground water and surface water systems and in this respect it acts as a natural sponge, absorbing excess water during the monsoon months and releasing it slowly afterwards. Through this process, the Chatra wetland plays a major role in slowing down the flow of flood water from the Bhagirathi and Pagla River.

Therefore it acts as the city’s “lung” and performs a substantial hydrological and ecological role by maintaining a constant flow downstream, preserving water quality and ameliorating the biological productivity of the aquatic communities of Malda town.

Rain water harvesting enhances the water table, provides valuable contribution to the economics of the human consumption, human settlement, agricultural and other allied activities in the adjacent terrestrial ecosystem of Malda.

The residents of Malda town have yet not faced a severe water crisis because of the presence of this peri-urban wetland but the surface area of the town is getting concretised with every passing day, thereby hampering water seepage.

Furthermore, the Chatra wetland is next best to the East Kolkata wetland in terms of its efficiency in trapping pollution and processing wastes in humandominated landscapes by filtering sediments and nutrients from the surface water. Thus this peri-urban wetland, adjacent to the town, functions as a natural and indigenous pollution control machine.

It plays another crucial role in the carbon cycle as a vital reservoir as well as “sink” for the city’s carbon emissions. The Chatra wetland contributes to the well-being of the community as urban green spaces; provides aesthetic appeal, landscape diversity and recreational opportunities.

The peri-urban wetland is often termed a “biological supermarket” because of the outstretched foodweb it supports in the form of numerous aquatic plants. That said, this wetland has been experiencing negative externalities and alterations with a complex mix of physical, economic and social problems.

Development priorities in urban areas have disregarded the utility of this worthy water body, resulting in wreckage over the years.

It has fallen prey to unplanned, rapid urbanisation in the form of encroachment on a regular basis, which has further worsened its present ecological status. It seems this wetland is considered real estate now and part of the urban infrastructure. For the last two decades, there have been allegations of onerous encroachment of the wetland along NH 34 and the Eastern Railway track. This precious natural ecosystem is being replaced by roads and shops, and has metamorphosed into residential colonies.

Construction of bandh roads along the eastern outskirts of the wetland is a form of unsustainable urban expansion. The huge localities comprising Malanchapally, Krishnapally and Buraburitala came up after the 1980s, and the whole area is being gradually encroached by a predominantly immigrant population from outside.

As a consequence, the ever-increasing population growth has had a profound impact on the wetland’s inherent features such as landscape, waterbodies and existing biodiversity, thereby resulting in the shrinkage of area and water-holding capacity. It has been grossly disserved due to its conversion to an agricultural field, especially from the north-west and west, and illicit urbanisation from east. Several pockets are being filled in with solid wastes, initially by the municipality and subsequently by land sharks.

Unlawful human activities like garbage throwing, refilling by sand and soil and conversion to non-wetland purposes are responsible for deteriorating water quality and habitat destruction. It has been observed from ground water mapping that the ground water reservoir in Malda town is just at 250 to 300 ft in depth, below which there exists a gigantic stiff stone chunk.

That’s why the ground water store in the town is restricted. It has also been observed that since 1971-72, every year, at least two or three hectares of the area has been converted. Today almost 50 per cent of its original area from the 1960s has vanished.

There is still no response from the local administration and decision makers as think of it as a wasteland, and remain indifferent to conserving its natural waste cycling function.

Meanwhile, the municipality is reportedly planning to make Malda town a “Green City” by constructing a “Hanging Garden” after filling up Chatra wetland. One might have forgotten that during the devastating floods of 1998, Malda town was spared thanks to this wetland.

Therefore, far from being an asset to the city, this indigenous local system of water harvesting has been relegated to indifference due to lack of conformity among government departments. Unless something is done forthwith, this only peri-urban wetland of North Bengal, which is considered to be an inherent part of the hydrological cycle of Malda town, will disappear.

Time has perhaps come for the government to draw upon all its resources and involve all stakeholders to protect this wetland.

(The writer is a research scholar at the University of North Bengal)