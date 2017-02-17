Behrupiyas, the lost art

Do you know what a behrupiya (an impressionist) is? The answer will be in the negative for the most as

this once popular traditional performing art is almost dead and most of its practitioners are either ignored or ridiculed by the society.

The word Behrupiya is referred to a community of artistes who imitate and dress like Gods, animals and various characters to entertain masses. Having enjoyed respect in the past, the condition of behrupiyas has gone from bad to worse in the recent past following the modernisation of art forms and changing taste of the public.

"Many days go without work but I am still holding on to the flag of our community. I will always, but my kids will not, they will learn music. I have heard, the singers are paid well," said Maksud, a behrupiya from Rajasthan who was in Chandigarh to perform in a fair recently.

"At times it takes as much as four hours to perfect the makeup, for a look. Many times I stay in low temperatures till late nights in minimum clothing to play some character," he added. Behrupiyas wear their makeup almost every day, being public performers they take special care of their skin.

This is a traditional art, the customs attached to it are passed onto the next generation by their elders. The skin colour is made by rubbing a special stone into the powder which does not harm their skin. During the times of kings, these artists were adored. When they entered a gathering, they never took bakshish (money given in appreciation) in the middle of the performance. The reward was accepted only at the end. This was to ensure the success of their camouflage.

Everyday a new identity is adorned. "It is the work of a quick-witted to perform like us. I don't care if people do not extol us; our spirits are picked up with the rarest positivism shown. We might be lost but we will always exist," said Maksud. It was an art developed for the royals. With the lost luster of royalty, the behrupiya is lost as well.