Art within reach

With artists doing exceptionally well in various pursuits of art by transcending boundaries of imagination and breaking the limits of creativity, many of them are still in search of a platform to present their art to their honest and real admirers. Bridging the gap between the artists and art lovers, Gallerie Nvya organised an exhibition titled Within Reach, dedicated to young artists, arranging an open platform to showcase their skills.

Aditi Saigal, a qualified architect by profession, presents various aspects of a woman's emotions and her condition. Presenting a series of paintings on women, Aditi said, "I wanted to explore the idea of women's empowerment through my work. In my paintings I have tried to present the objectification of woman. I have used trucks that represent journey. Trucks carry burden and continue moving on the long road. In the same way we all are in our journey of life and have to keep moving. I would suggest young and upcoming artists to have conviction, believe in oneself and follow dreams. In my future projects I will explore more on women's issues through metal sculptures, by which I want to bring a positive change in the outlook of our society towards a modern urban woman."

Gallerie Nvya is a dedicated centre for Indian art. Modern and contemporary paintings, photographs, sculpture, ceramic and multimedia art are beautifully presented here by keeping the nuances of art alive. "We started our journey in 2004. I began as an art collector in the early 1980s. Being an admirer of art myself, I want others to understand the beauty of art too. Our art gallery has always been the best platform for artists, who know their work really well and their art speaks for themselves. The artists, who come to us, are either from established institutes or selftaught. But we carefully observe their work before putting them up for any exhibition. We have organised many such art exhibitions with renowned artists like Kim Jin Kyoung of Seoul. I am privileged that best artists and curators have put their faith in Gallerie Nvya by giving us the opportunity to host such a meaningful show," said Tripat K Kalra, founder director, Gallerie Nvya.