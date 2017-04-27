Appreciating life

Even when life has such extravagance and exuberance to offer, we lay submerged into the ocean of nothingness, desperately searching for truth, honesty and simplicity.

We must stop to ask ourselves the question-”Where are we heading to?” In the rush of our mundane lives, we are forgetting to appreciate our existence and our dreams. We have lost the poet inside us to listen to sounds of Nature. We are deceiving not only ourselves but the God in us by running before mirages while ignoring the beauty of creation which is the only eternal truth. We do not realise this until it is too late when our minds are completely gripped by fatigue and depression, rotting our conscience.

The pattering of rain, the tune of the sitar and the like are music for the soul but these are getting shattered leaving people bereft of acknowledging the little things in life and living every moment.

It seems ages since we last gazed at a full moon while returning home, ages since we last wrote a poem by the window. Yet these were the joys that offered us solace before we lost ourselves in the ocean of despair and deception.

Our society is taken over by acts of crime replacing those of sympathy, affection, fraternity and honesty. Trust has lost its reign. People have driven away from their roots ending up lonely in their cooped-up lives, almost forgetting the existence of the word ‘we’. It is the word ‘I’ that people are more concerned about. What has driven us into this “dreary desert, sand of dead habits?”

For this answer, we have to go back to those few lines of Tagore:

“Where tireless striving stretches its arms towards perfection,

Where the clear stream of reason has not lost its way in the dreary desert, sand of dead habits,

Where the mind is led by thee into overwhelming thought and action,

Into that heaven of freedom, my Father, let my country awake.”

Class XII, Coordinator, Gokhale Memorial Girls School