It was a super Friday, offering fun and frolic in a different nature to the folks in the hills.

It was an unusual swayamvar. Prayanka, Katrina and Deepika married billy goats of their choice at village Pantwari in district Tehri on Friday. It is about 85 km from Dehradun. Hundred of villagers gathered to witness the special event.

The three nanny goats looked stunning in their outfit and after the swayamvar, normal marriage ritual took place, including ‘Jai Mala,’ ‘Saath Fera’ and ‘Bidai’ ceremonies. Fifteen billy goats were in fray. Prayanka, Katrina & Deepika each were offered five choices and by closely monitoring the behaviour of the female and their attraction towards a particular goat the match was finalised.

The event, organised by The Green People in association with Uttarakhand Sheep & Wool Development Board, brought people from far and near together. Villagers involved in animal husbandry from different village participated.

“We are thrilled with the response of the event,” Subhas Ramola, Chairman of The Green People, said.

Villagers cheered every moment and as the joint goat marriage ceremony took place the drama touched tizzy heights. A priest performed the marriage rituals to watch the crowd burst into laughter. Local cuisine and folk dance provided new colours to the goat swayamvar. After the marriage the newly wed left for the in-laws home. The one thing missing was the ‘Just Married’ tag!

“Eighty per cent of the goats in India are reared for slaughter. Goat’s milk hardly contribute four percent of the market share. While meat would be one-time settlement for villagers, milk and milk products would help in deriving better market and long-term returns,” Rupesh Rai, founder of the Green People said.

This was the first of its kind event to be hosted in Uttarakhand. Using entertainment as a medium, The Green People made an attempt to make goat herders aware about the big market available for goat milk products. The aim was to educate them to adopt a right model of breeding and also work of the breed transfer and breed improvement of goats.

The Green People works towards ecologically responsible agro-tourism movement.