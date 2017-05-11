Amalgamation of wonders

Safety is what we think about when we think about the Great Wall of China. Built of bricks and stones, it guards 20 per cent of the world regardless of whether any help is asked for or not.

Mother is who we think about when we think about safety. She is made of flesh and bones and guards us regardless of whether we seek help or not. When the world attacks, she rises and protects us. Integrity is what we think about while thinking about the Petra of Jordan. It has been weathered through but still holds strong even today.

Mother is who we think about when we think about integrity. She has been battered through time but still holds strong. When we see closely, we feel the utmost care that makes her who she is.

Majestic is what we think about when we think about the Colosseum in Rome. It has seen combats and celebrations. Burned through rippling fires but still stands beautiful. Mother is who we think about when we think about majestic. She faces calamities and combats them strongly yet she remains so beautiful.

Sacred is what we think about when we think of Machu Picchu in Peru. It is complex and ancient and sits atop mountains. When the world shakes, it keeps strong through the tremors and falls right back in place.

Mother is who we think about when we think about sacred. She is complex and adoring and stands above all. When her world shakes she stands strong and never falls apart.

Legendary is what we think about when we think of Chichen Itza in Mexico. It is historical and looks incredible. When the right time comes, it exudes the most incredible phenomenon of the light falling upon.

Mother is who we think about while thinking about legendary. She is incredible and leads us into light when the right time comes.

Calm is what we think about when we think about The Redeemer in Brazil. It is huge and tranquil and shadows the entire world under its shelter. Mother is who we think about when we think about calm. She is tranquil and shadows her entire world under her shelter.

Beauty is what we think about when we think about the Taj Mahal. It is magnificent and glorious, and tells single-handedly the tale of India’s history. When light dies down, it reflects and radiates like a moon.

Mother is who we think about when we think about beauty. She is magnificent and gorgeous and single-handedly represents the entire essence of who we are. When lights fade out, she radiates like the sun.

Wonder, is what we think about when we think about these monuments. Mother, is who we think about when we think about wonder. If we the kids are her entire world, she is all the wonder to us.

Ex-Mahadevi Birla World Academy