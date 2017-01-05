The Annual K.G. Concert was held on 17 December, 2016 at the Centre for Performing Arts of Sushila Birla Girls’ School. The concert ‘Rumble in the Jungle’ was a musical show which presented the talents of 117 little performers.

The blooming buds of K.G. showcased the evergreen and all-time favourite Jungle Book through their acting skills and amazing dancing moves.

The vibrant and colourful costumes, foot tapping music added an extra edge as a visual treat for the audience. Each character of the story was enacted by the children. The concert provided students an opportunity to display individual talent of the budding actors.

A grand fest

Udaan Vrrikshya, the annual inter-school fest, organised by the Nature Club and Interact Club of South Point High School was held on 17 December 2016. As many as 150 students from six different schools participated which included - Apeejay School (Park Street), Patha Bhavan, Silver Point School, The BSS, The Scottish Church Collegiate School and the host school.

The theme for the fest this year was ‘Transition from Calcutta to Kolkata’. Some of the events included were Nail It! (Talent Hunt), Musical Cacophony (unconventional orchestra), Nritt Ananda (Fusion Dance), Kol-o-Taan (Eastern Solo), Dhaker Taaley (Dhunuchi Dance), Tailspin (Creative Writing), Ballistic (Throw-ball), On Your Toes (Ekka Dokka), Charnock’s Trail (Treasure Trail), Splash (Graffiti and Poster Making) and many more.

Mr and Miss Udaan and Vrrikshya-2016 were also declared that went to Tuneer Sengupta from Apeejay School (Park Street), while Ritwaja Barai from Patha Bhavan received the Miss Udaan and Vrrikshya 2016 title.

The star of Udaan and Vrrikshya-2016 award went to Sarthak Das Sharma of South Point High School. The school was also declared the winner of the fest while Patha Bhavan and Silver Point School were the first and second runners up respectively.

The event came to an end with a performance by the band- The SNB Project.

Saronyo Lal Mukherjee, Class XI, Coordinator, South Point High School.